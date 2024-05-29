Fashion designer Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding

She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding

Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation

Fashion designer Veekee James has opened up on why she had a flamboyant wedding where she displayed several classy outfits.

Veekee James reveals why she wore different classy outfits for her wedding to Femi Atere. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

From her introduction dress to her civil attire, traditional marriage, white wedding, and Thanksgiving, the celebrity stylist nailed every look.

In an interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin' Minds, which was aired on Channels Television, she said she wanted to make a statement with her craft.

According to her, she has styled many women and it was time for her to celebrate her only wedding, she had to make it worthwhile. Besides, it was an avenue to market her brand.

She also admitted that her husband, Femi Atere, was a manager to her friend, and that was how they met. Also, they dated for a year and some months and planned their wedding for six months.

The fashionista said she won't be saying more on the issue as information about it is already out there.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Veekee's interview

Some Instagram users have reacted to the fashion designer's interview with Ebuka. See some of the comments below:

@nikkynaz:

"First and only wedding. The power of the tongue."

@kelon1ng:

"She is a very smart girl. I like your response to when your relationship started."

@grillmakers_ng:

"It was a beautiful wedding ceremony."

@onuakabarine:

"And it came through. God is with you, ma'am Veekee."

Veekee James and Femi wear glamorous attire

