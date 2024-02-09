Veekee James' wedding has been the talk of the town for over a week now, and she spent a good amount of money to look good for her memorable day

She spent thousands of dollars on her intro, civil, and traditional wedding shoes, bags, and outfits, which got her fans drooling over her

When it comes to high taste, Veekee has it, and she flaunted it as she tied the nuptial knot with her partner, Femi

Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, did not come to play as she spent millions of naira on her dresses and accessories to look glamorous for her wedding. From her introduction ceremony to her civil and traditional wedding, she ate all her looks.

Veekee James spends millions to look good for her wedding. Image credit: @veekee_james/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to a fashion blog @234star on Instagram, the celebrity stylist spent N475,100 for her Simkhai Bridget metal shell clutch, which she used for her introduction ceremony. Her Versace women's white embellished medusa slingback shoe cost her $997 (N1,440,665).

For her second look, she spent $1,078 (N1,557,710) on her Mach & Mach triple heart high heels. Her Amina Abdul Jillil bow pump shoes cost $578 (N835,210). She also wore an Amuna Muaddi Begum Glass Sling Navy PVC shoe worth £990 (N1,430,550).

Her civil wedding saw her adorning a Valentino Garavani shoe worth $1,930 (N2,788,850). For her traditional wedding on Thursday, February 9, she rocked a Jimmy Choo women's 'saeda' purple pointed and closed-toe sandals with rhinestones worth $1,267 (N1,830,815). She also wore a Jimmy Choo logo plaque metallic bucket that cost $1,165 (N1,683,425).

Fans react to Veekee's expensive bags, shoes

Several fans of the fashion designer were in awe of how much had been spent on her attires and accessories for the wedding, and they hailed her. Check out some of their comments below:

@cute_berrybee:

"And na Femi buy all of this. Wow, God is great."

@pretty.chomy:

"As a woman try get money o, at least during your wedding you can get some things you wished to use on your day by yourself. It is not written any where that hubby must pay for everything."

@missjovi_d:

"My pain is she'll not wear them again."

@_horlahbisi_:

"I tap into prosperity and wealth."

@_kwinne:

"The boy didn't spend a dime."

@jennyaizzy:

"Wowwww she spent money. Beautiful shoes and accessories."

@kvng_phyzah:

"I will never be poor by God’s grace."

@bella_modupe:

"My family and friends will not be poor in Jesus name."

@sewsir_couture:

"Some Nigeria ladies are sadists. Jealousy wants to finish y’all or how else do you explain why you all won’t stop commenting on my her husband paid or didn’t pay for her stuff. They are one and happy. Get a life."

Veekee James and fiancé wear dazzling intro outfits

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Veekee looked gorgeous as she dazzled in her outfit for her introduction ceremony.

She adorned a green attire with gold embellishments and combined it with a gold 'gele'.

Her husband Femi also looked dapper in his gold and brown outfit, and he complemented it with a brown cap and brown shoes.

Source: Legit.ng