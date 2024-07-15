A lady has shared her opinion about Veekee James and her husband and how they display love on social media

In the clip, she asked if the man was her social media manager or her husband as she added that the man does not enjoy all she does

The lady advised the fashion designer to set up a business for him and stop killing his dignity as a man

Fashion designer, Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, has been on the lips of netizens because of the way she displays love publicly on social media.

A social media user made a video to address her constant PDAs. According to the lady, the designer, who got married a few months ago, has turned her husband to her social media manager.

Lady slams Veekee James over display of love. Photo credit@veekee_james

Source: Instagram

She explained that if Femi, Veekee James' husband, was her brother, she could have called her to order. She asked where his family were and why they cannot caution the designer and her husband.

Lady Advises Veekee James

Dishing her two cents to the designer, she stated that Veekee James should set up a business for him, and she should use her influence and page to promote his business.

The lady emphasised that Femi was an ordinary manager to Wanneka before he got married to Veekee James.

Recall that self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO, had also advised the fashion designer about her marriage.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail the video made by the lady about Veekee James

Netizens reacted to the video made by the lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@nhn_couture:

"This is definitely witchcraft because what is this? can’t people mind their business? Aunty go marry your own and when you do , choose not to post him."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"These are the days I wish IG had VN. I have so much to say but it’s hard to pen it down. I am so livid."

@mrturbine:

"Omo the way she spoke about the guy, very condescending , you can’t give unsolicited advise without degrading the guy , this is why a lot of successful women would remain single and end up with you people’s husbands as third wife."

@hilary_izzy:

"How u go set camera, sit down, dey pour this kind energy into another live. Social media has given people too much power abi na camera phone and ring light I g."

@luchii_dollars:

"The audacity to say these things about someone’s marriage."

@baroness_vina:

"We have heard it before so rest. Leave Vicky James alone."

@2ivor_hairs:

"It’s really disgusting when someone has the audacity to dictate what an adult should or shouldn’t do in her own home. This goes beyond an insult, it’s belittling."

@stretchy_760:

"The husband complain give you?"

@potential_hairmpire:

"If u didn’t finish the video before u rushed to the comment section , gather here asap."

@mspepo:

"Make una free this babe na!!!!!! The husband dey complain nii?"

@mzgudy:

"Must be ment! For you to have so much to say about someone else’s life enough to set camera and ring light! Ment or joblessness!!!"

@dpotterscatering:

"I don't know why it's so hard for people to mind their business. Na monetization cause all this things sha."

Veekee James make five meal for husband

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had shown that aside from making gorgeous outfits, she was also a good cook.

She displayed her cooking skills in a video as she narrated that she prepared five different meals within four hours.

The celebrity stylist noted that she did not have enough ingredients in the house and had to manage what was available.

Source: Legit.ng