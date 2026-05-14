Sandra, Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, has opened up about their crashed marriage and made several grave allegations against him

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she shared the financial burdens she said she had to shoulder during the marriage and more

She also mentioned the names of women he allegedly had affairs with and accused him of abuse

Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, has reacted to rumours that their marriage has crashed.

A few days ago, Edoho shared a post on Instagram announcing that his marriage to Sandra had ended and that they were already in court for divorce proceedings.

Reactions as Frank Edoho’s ex-wife breaks silence in fiery post, exposes his side chics. Photo credit@frankedoho/@vivabelladesigns

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a series of posts on her Instagram story, Sandra opened up about years of alleged abuse and irresponsibility on the part of the media consultant.

According to her, she “survived” Frank Edoho in the marriage. She described him as a narcissist and a deadbeat father who often made people see him as the victim. She also alleged that while she was pregnant with their first child, Edoho was in a relationship with actress Mbong Amata.

Sandra shares more about Frank Edoho

Frank Edoho’s ex-wife alleges abuse in their marriage, names his side chics. Photo credit@vivabelladesigns

Source: Instagram

She further alleged that while she was pregnant with their second child, Edoho asked her to terminate the pregnancy because he was involved in other relationships and did not want another child at the time.

She added that despite his behaviour, she remained faithful and committed to the marriage, saying she endured emotional abuse throughout.

Sandra speaks on financial burden

Sandra also claimed that she bore the financial responsibilities in the marriage, including sponsoring trips abroad, first-class tickets, hotel stays, and even supporting Edoho’s children from his previous marriage.

She further alleged that she also sponsored the media consultant's mother’s travel abroad and claimed he sold one of her properties without her permission.

Sandra names alleged side relationships

Frank Edoho’s ex-wife shares reason for leaving marriage. Photo credit@vivabeladesigns

Source: Instagram

In another post, she mentioned individuals she alleged Edoho had relationships with, including BBNaija’s Tega Dominic, Adaeze Ugboaja, and Amaka Okere of Diary of Alionqueen, also sharing their Instagram handles.

Sandra added that she has documents and evidence to support all her claims.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions from fans about Sandra's post

Here are comments below:

@ngozidouble_twins stated:

"Thank you for choosing you. He’s not happy you are free; that’s how frustrating narcissists are."

@ifedioranma7 reacted:

"Do me I do you, woman be learning oh don't give men rooms for nonsense, why he come dey cry now he started it first, then she start back with a young blood. I love this game."

@debbie_charles_21 commented:

"Women and evidence, no vex woman o evidence go choke."

@bminyeyo wrote:

"Very good! Speak up, don't let this man get away with all the nonsense he's been doing."

@benose._ said:

"This one sweet me."

@iam_sarahspicy shared:

"I love how she Dey call the side chick name, make every where spoil."

Frank Edoho on why his second marriage crashed

Legit.ng reported that the popular media personality Frank Edoho opened up about his love life, revealing that his second marriage has also crashed.

Speaking honestly about his relationships, Edoho admitted that both of his marriages did not work out.

He wondered if he was simply not good at marriage, noting that despite his efforts, things still fell apart.

Source: Legit.ng