Blessing CEO, in a new video, has advised popular fashion designer Veekee James against displaying her husband excessively online

The relationship blogger gave different reasons to keep her off social media as she urged her to take a cue from the likes of Rita Dominic

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Veekee was dragged on social media X after he husband trended on the platform

Controversial relationship blogger Blessing 'CEO' Okoro has sent a message to popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, about displaying her husband Femi Atere on social media.

Blessing CEO in a new video cited a report via Legit.ng about Veekee James's husband being dragged online.

Blessing CEO sends message to Veekee James. Credit: @blessingceo @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The relationship blogger urged the designer to keep her husband from the media and allow him to focus on his business.

According to Blessing CEO, people were beginning to forget about Veekee's craft since she got married over her PDA with her husband.

Urging her to take a cue from Rita Dominic, who keeps her affairs away from the media, Blessing explained how the media could impact Veekee's young marriage.

"Hide your husband away from the media, I don't know who you are trying to pepper," Blessing CEO said.

In a caption of the video, the relationship blogger wrote:

"Veeky james .. If your yam white, you go cover am. Remember if they can't get u, they go for those you love . Keep your marriage out of this social media. Leave competitions for Miznwanneka."

Watch video as Blessing CEO advises Veekee James

People react as Blessing CEO advises Veekee James

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

official_chinny05

"Let’s be honest, Blessing is so intelligent."

edemsstitches:

"She makes her husband look jobless in the eyes of people."

sugardestiny_official:

"I’am not a fan of blessingceo. But she has said nothing but the truth."

chizzywells

"She has never even promoted the guy’s business on her page one day…at least push his brand too on ur captions when posting the grwm or whatever..May God give her wisdom,you’ve spoken well Blessing."

Veekee James shares how she met Femi

Legit.ng also reported that Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding.

She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding.

Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation.

Source: Legit.ng