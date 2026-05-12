Nigerian influencer Jarvis gave fans a glimpse into the unknown side of her relationship with Peller

A recent video from Jarvis revealed how her lover went out of his way to please her in the middle of the night

Fans and netizens who came across it had different opinions on what the AI content creator shared online

Nigerian content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, shared details of her relationship with her colleague Peller.

The AI creator made a video record of what her lover did for her in the middle of the night.

Jarvis finally opens up about Peller’s late-night gesture. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis was seen tiptoeing downstairs to secretly surprise Peller, who was busy preparing food in the kitchen.

On reaching there, the young woman revealed that the streamer took time out of his busy schedule to prepare dinner.

Jarvis, the processes Peller took in making the food as she captured sights of tomatoes frying in a pot, and slices of fresh vegetables neatly arranged on a flat plate.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis lashed out at her lover’s fans who are demanding the GLE he gave her.

Streamer Peller had gifted Jarvis the luxury car on her birthday, and he shared a video showing the vehicle being delivered to his house on a trailer.

While on a live stream, Jarvis reacted to fans demanding the car, saying it is parked at home and telling those disturbing her to come for it. She also noted that she does not like driving because of the nature of Lagos State.

She explained that when she drives, “area boys” often disturb her, which is why she does not enjoy driving.

The content creator also said she cannot take a driver because her partner is also jealous of the driver. Jarvis added that whenever she goes out, she usually orders a Prado to take her since she rarely drives.

Reacting, fans of the AI girl were divided. Some said it was good for a woman to be successful and not depend on men financially.

Others supported her decision and joined her in slamming those demanding the car. However, some were not pleased with her comments, saying she was forcing her relationship on the public.

Netizens react to Jarvis' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bnwamii said:

"They are beginning to look alike 😂."

utsoritselaju52 said:

"Two mad people… Be like say this page don run out of content."

sonaghedo said:

"Nor worry na this same internet everything go burst 😂."

amzkhalifa4 said:

"😂😂😂😂 Good job isn't our concern is your money if you want just put everything in her account."

vickky_hillz said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 pikin wey see fight wey dem settle go think say fight no de kill until em experience am! Like de say, experience is the best teacher and life no get formula."

ze_elix said:

"Na you go die Las Las 😂😂."

rnice583 said:

"No wahala. So whatever makes you feel like a real man my dear. Dem no tell person if e set."

Jarvis opens up about Peller’s late night move. Credit: is @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis land in Davido's house

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker, his lover, and Jo Blaq finally made it to Davido's house for a TikTok live session.

The three friends were seen outside the building discussing their visit to the singer's apartment. At a point, Peller teased Jarvis about her presence, and she said she was there to see Davido's wife, Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng