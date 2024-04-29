Retired Nigerian singer and celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has reacted to the online drama caused by Wizkid

This came after the Star Boy disrespected Mavin Boss Don Jazzy and singer Davido with his social media posts

Tunde Ednut’s emotional response to the online drama sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Nigerian former singer and celebrity blogger Tunde Adekunle aka Tunde Ednut has finally waded into the drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

In the early hours of April 29, 2024, Wizkid caused an online commotion after firing unprovoked shots at Davido and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy.

Tunde Ednut's reaction to Wizkid's posts causes stir.

Wizkid’s words soon sparked an online discussion with many netizens and loyalists to the attacked stars reacting to the drama. Tunde Ednut was not left out and he took to his official Instagram page to speak on the matter.

To address the issue, Tunde Ednut shared many posts and in one of them, he noted that he was sure Davido could never disrespect Wizkid the way he did. He then went on to thank God that Davido wasn’t going to respond to the drama. According to the celebrity blogger, Wizkid’s post was unnecessary. See the post below:

Does Wizkid not have respect? Tunde Ednut

In a subsequent post, Tunde Ednut addressed Wizkid’s post directed at Don Jazzy. He wondered if the Grammy-winning singer no longer had respect while asking what the Mavin Records boss ever did to him. According to Ednut, the music mogul doesn’t bother anyone and always minds his business.

The celebrity blogger also went on to add that Don Jazzy should be respected and kept on a high pedestal because he is nowhere near being Wizkid’s mate on any level.

See the post below:

Netizens react as Tunde Ednut slams Wizkid

Tunde Ednut’s emotional reaction to Wizkid seemingly disrespecting Davido and Don Jazzy on social media triggered a lot of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Lenuyereka:

“Wizkid never talk una de cryyyy.”

sam_khoded:

“He pain you werey.”

Oseta_beat:

“Popsy don talk … who wan die make he die .”

Dee_barsie:

“This video was used as a meme since oo, e reach Wizkid turn to use am country wan scatter .”

tufiiit':

“I understand ur pain egbon , you’ll heal .”

Official__jules:

“Wizkid see Wetin you cause now you don mak Tunde dey Cry now this morning .”

Whunmie____:

“This tears choke ooo since morning big wiz you do this one.”

Regina_precious_:

“You are so funny mr Tundeednut if it was David that did this u no go post am oh carry Wizkid matter for your head .”

wbwillybang:

“Emotional blogger .”

iceberg85:

“Tunde is pained because Davido collect straight bullet not really because of don eee no even concern me Popsy on top the world.”

president_adanna1:

“But Don jazzy is an influencer now. Is being an influencer now a bad thing?”

Tracy_glam13:

“ tunde never rest since morning.. wizkid you do this one ooo.”

ariyike_grace:

“Wizkid said what he said..go and hug transformer.”

VDM calls Wizkid mannerless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial Nigerian social media critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) waded into the trending drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

In a video posted on his page, VDM claimed that many of Wizkid’s fans had camped in his DM and threatened to take down his page for disagreeing with Star Boy. He then dared them to carry out their threat within 24 hours.

Not stopping there, VeryDarkMan also described Wizkid with a lot of colorful words. He referred to the Essence crooner as being mannerless and disrespectful. According to him, Wizkid’s fans also shield him from the repercussions of his actions.

