Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has spoken out about the stress of consistently producing new online content as an actress, despite common belief to the contrary.

The 'Sibe' and 'Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion' creator Ademoye said that fans often place undue pressure on her to produce new material even though they have no idea how much time and money is invested in creating a web series.

The actress emphasised the need for fans to understand the effort and cost that go into creating content.

"I spent millions to shoot eight episodes of 'Sibe', and after it finished showing, people were asking for more episodes. I had to tell them to relax and let me recoup my money first," she told Punch.

According to the actress, 2023 was "a really beautiful year" for her.

Bimbo insisted she had no trouble seeing the connections between performing and influencing brands. She acknowledges feeling blessed to be able to identify and follow relevant trends.

Furthermore, Ademoye describes brand influence as a "money-making machine" that she finds enjoyable.

Influencing is a money-making machine, and it is fun. I get paid to do what I love, so it has been quite easy for me to handle both," she said.

She said that fans get tired quickly with repeated viewings of the same content, so creators had to find new ways to keep viewers interested.

