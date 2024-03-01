Fireboy DML has opened up about his date with American singer, Madonna, and what it means him

He noted that the singer sent him a DM about his music and the two of them got talking and went on a date

Fireboy DML stated that it was the most memorable outing for him though the American singer is someone funny and weird

Adedamola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy DML, has shared his experience with fans about the date he had with American singer, Madonna.

The singer was a guest on Billboard News where he spoke about his fun time with the female music act.

According to him, he got a direct message from Madonna who complimented his music prowess and they continued chatting. They both had an outing and it turned out to be the most memorable one for him.

Fireboy DML talks about date with Madonna. Photo credit @madonna/@fireboydml

Source: Instagram

Fireboy says Madonna is funny

While chatting with the host from Billboard News, the self-acclaimed millionaire noted that the American singer was weird and funny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 'Peru' crooner who is making his movie debut also mentioned that having a relationship with Madonna is something to be proud of because she is the queen of pop.

See the video here:

Fireboy DML says Nigerians are loud

Legit.ng had reported that Fireboy DML had dropped his hot take while granting an interview.

According to him, Nigerians are too loud and expressive. He noted that it was a cultural thing. The Bandana crooner also said that the people of the country like to go all out.

His interview went viral and many of his fans were not happy with the kind of description he gave to his people. They took to the comments section to disagree with him.

Fireboy's friend says they drank Garri together

Legit.ng had reported that an old-time friend of Fireboy had called him out during his last birthday.

According to the guy, they were together before the YBNL star became an item in the Nigerian music industry.

He noted that Fireboy had forgotten the good old days but he was entitled to the money the Peru crooner was making.

The guy also shared a throwback picture of Fireboy and himself.

Source: Legit.ng