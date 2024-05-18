A former BBNaija housemate Sheggz has opened up about his decision to remain faithful to his girlfriend Bella

In a podcast Bahd and Boujee, the former reality star said there is no one in Lagos or even globally that can accuse him of cheating

He stated that he is aware a lot of women find him attractive and it is because he is a faithful man

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Segun Daniel Olusemo, aka Sheggz, stated that he is focused on being loyal to his girlfriend and a co ex-housemate Bella.

In a podcast Bahd and Boujee, hosted by Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj, Sheggz said he does not cheat because he won't be comfortable if his woman does it to him.

His statement was in response to the question of how he handles ladies who find him attractive and may want to have something suggestive with him.

Sharing his take on loyalty and why some ladies are attracted to him, he noted that it is because he is a faithful man.

Furthermore, he bragged that no one can say that he is a cheat because of the level of discipline he has.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sheggz's statement

Several netizens have reacted to Sheggz's video. Read some of the comments below:

@the_kingbrighto:

"It is because you are scared. If you know you can do it and get away with it, you will do it. You no be OG."

@eyespireng:

"Sheggz has got to be the biggest plot twist from his season. We didn’t expect him to be this kind of man, I am so glad he disappointed us."

@danmolejr_:

"Being with one woman is peaceful."

@lisleelove:

"I’ve always said that handsome men are more faithful. The wowo ones always seize the slightest opportunity to shine and make themselves feel good about themselves! My opinion though."

@mheenarh__:

"Say whatever you want about Sheggz but he doesn’t play about his woman."

@zenabless:

"How many Nigerian men will claim that they’re faithful to their partner? Well done Sheggz, Bella bagged herself a king. Staying faithful pays."

