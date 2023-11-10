Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has once again returned online after a long break

The much-loved movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a new photo to the joy of fans

Many netizens drooled over the movie star’s new photo as they celebrated her rare social media appearance

Popular Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, is now trending on social media following her latest move.

The award-winning actress who is known for leading a lowkey lifestyle recently took a break from that and made a rare social media appearance.

Nigerians react to Genevieve Nnaji's new photo. Photos: @genevievennaji

In the early hours of November 10, 2023, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a new photo of herself.

In the cute photo, Genevieve was seen with a small smile on her face as she posed with her hand on her chin, thereby showing off the heart-shaped tattoo on her arm as well as her lovely rings.

A video also made the rounds of the top actress rocking the same outfit at an event.

See the beautiful photo and videos below:

Fans gush over actress Genevieve’s new photo and video

It did not take long for the movie star’s new post to spread on social media and many netizens gushed over her. Read some of their comments below:

Juelsafterdark:

“Beautiful make we use this one hold body, we fit no see another picture till 2027.”

miz_daizzy:

“Christmas came early.”

hopenguher:

“I go use this one hold body.”

lanky_ree:

“My woman.”

Ducaksevent:

“A gem she is .”

zeeka_bee:

“Our very own Genie.”

bloomedbyjiro:

“Finest!”

msolashile:

“Super gorgeous.”

l.tobiloba:

“She doesn’t age! Other parts may be ageing but her face isn’t.”

tallbosschic:

“She should give me some of the anti-aging serum she's taking. Such a beautiful vampire.”

omojadesinuola_09:

“Awon team ageless ,vampires! Dem no Dey age.”

berkhiee_:

“Ageless beauty.”

Photos of Genevieve Nnaji on vacation in Italy trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian US-based supermodel Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi warmed many hearts with photos of Genevieve Nnaji.

The duo, alongside their friend, were in Italy on vacation and having a good time.

An ageless Genevieve, who was set to return to Nollywood soon as a producer in a new movie, smiled in photos with Oluchi.

Source: Legit.ng