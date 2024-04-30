Paul Okoye, A Nigerian music executive is in the news again and has called out Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, and Kizz Daniel over their recent tangles

While Wizkid and Davido have been at it, Tekno and Kizz Daniel swiped at each other on April 30, over "Buga" proceeds

In a recent post, Paulo calls them to order over the "shameful" act, adding that love needs to lead

Nigerian senior music executive, Paul Okoye, aka Paulo or Oga Paulo has called out to Nigerian musicians over the most recent matters in the industry.

Paulo, on Monday, April 29, urged Nigerian singers to quit over-pricing themselves and reduce the prices of show tickets.

Paulo calls Wizkid, Davido, and others to order Credit: @davido, @Wizkidayo, @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

While Davido and Wizkid fight over who is bigger and has more hit songs, Kizz Daniel and Tekno battle over their joint, Buga's proceeds.

Seeing that the existing feud among Afrobeats singers seemed to be hiking, on April 30, he called out the singers and asked them to quit the shameful act.

According to him, they have some growing up to do and should let love lead, as they are bigger than all that's happening.

See Oga Paulo's post here:

Netizens react to Paulo message to Afrobeat artists

Some Nigerians have pat Oga Paulo on the back for trying to restore order and peace among artists, who have been at loggerheads. Some of their reactions are below:

dee_toria

"Stop ke, when we are just getting started. Timaya has started his own."

cayglam

"Why him English Dey give headache to read bayi."

black_bhabee

"Coming from him that already posted only two artists won’t face tough time in the music industry even mentioned names on top, now you’re saying their bigger than this."

iamtee_melanin

"Naija ti pada daru o."

tranceelia_glamour

"Thank you sir but popsy said till next week Monday."

spillwithlkis

"The money in their accounts will not let them listen…e dey shark when your account is filled to brim."

Paulo urges Afrobeat artists To reduce ticket prices

On Monday, April 29, Legit.ng reported that Paulo urged Nigerian singers to quit over-pricing themselves and reduce the prices of show tickets.

This comes following numerous complaints from fans about the hike in concert ticket prices. This has made it difficult for shows to sell out.

Source: Legit.ng