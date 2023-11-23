Stan Nze has shared a funny video of him, his wife Blessing Obasi and their baby boy returning to Nigeria

The Nollywood actor and his wife made headlines when they welcomed their first child in the United States

Stan, in the video, lamented the cost of living in the US as he also shared a clip of their several luggage

Nollywood actor Stan Nze, his wife and actress Blessing Obasi have returned to Nigeria with their newborn.

Stan, who shared a video of him and his family at the airport and onboard a plane, spiced it up with a funny voiceover.

The actor suggested they had to return due to the cost of living in the US as he said: "the dollar was no longer dollaring."

He lamented how hard it was to travel via air with a baby.

Stan said:

"To travel with a baby is not easy, I am now wondering why did we carry this much load, are we Japaing back to Nigeria?"

In a caption of the video, the actor wrote:

"This is a special reel for y’all my 1.3 million followers. Thank you for always being in my corner."

Watch a funny video of Stan Nze, his wife and their newborn returning to Nigeria below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Stan Nze and his wife welcomed their baby boy Jayden in October.

Fans welcome Stan Nze and family back to Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as fans flooded Stan Nze's page. See them below:

thejoyfuladenike:

"Thank God for journey mercies!"

birthsafeng:

"Welcome back B Mamaaaa. I'm so proud of you, you did itttt!"

nwaru.favour:

"I love everything in this video. But you see how this man reps Igbo, I also love that."

the.nzes_fanpage_backup:

"OMG! see how happy I am oh! Mama Jay and Jaybobo are in town too you're favs. The Lord bless and preserve you in Jesus Mighty name amen!"

