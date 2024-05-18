A Nigerian man has expressed excitement as his experimental investment in okpa (ambara nuts) has paid off

The CEO of Educare decided to venture into okpa business without setting up a physical shop and made massive sales in hours

The overjoyed man made N2.1 million from selling 3,600 pieces of okpa and shared the most difficult part of the business

Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, has revealed he sold 3,600 pieces of okpa (Bambara nuts) in the morning of Saturday, May 18.

Alex said a piece was sold at N600, meaning he made N2.1 million in hours.

Alex Onyia made over N2 million from selling okpa online. Photo Credit: @winexviv

Source: Twitter

Alex reveals why he sold okpa

In a tweet on X, Alex noted that it was an experimental investment he decided to venture into outside of technology, which is his mainstay.

Alex, who had installed Starlink in his village, added that northerners in Lagos seem to love okpa more. He found it interesting that the whole sales were made online with no physical shop.

He said getting and maintaining the core Enugu okpa taste at scale in Lagos was the most challenging part of the okpa business. Alex wrote:

"3600 pieces of Okpa sold this morning. One piece sold for N600. It seems like Northerners in Lagos love okpa more.

"This sales only happens on Saturdays. No shop. Purely online sales. This is interesting.

"The most difficult part is getting and maintaining the core Enugu okpa taste at scale in Lagos.

"My experimental investment outside of technology is working…"

See Alex's post below:

Alex's okpa sales marvels people

@POwillwin1 said:

"I don't live in Nigeria,

"I know how much I have spent on Okpa alone this month of May. If I say the equivalent in naira, people might think I exaggerated."

@czarizunna said:

"Boss no too loud am.

"Government will soon come for you and frustrate you with unnecessary taxation."

@iamFolaKola said:

"All of this purely online sales? To the niche of northerners only? Interesting!"

@paulblood7 said:

"Sir please bring this franchise to Aba. A physical and online cafeteria for okpa, abacha and nkwu enu and or palm wine. I can work with you regarding this."

@Christocentri said:

"Can we partner and make this happen in London?"

@escobless said:

"I have a friend that flies Okpa with the first flight leaving Enugu every Saturday morning to use it and drink akamu."

@CheteEzeMD said:

"@winexviv Beautiful! Well done. I started a nursery/prim school feeding program in my hometown in Imo state. I insisted on Okpa as main protein rich meal for the kids. I grew up in Enugu so I m Okpa loyalist. The kids love it. quality control impt, taste/consistency super impt."

Boy summoned to principal's office over okpa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a schoolboy was summoned to his principal's office for finishing N3k okpa in less than 30 minutes.

Gideon made a case for himself as he stood before the female principal, who said eating excessively may lead to his death.

The 13-year-old boy downplayed his principal's fears and narrated how a man challenged him to finish N3k worth of okpa to get N8k. Gideon said he did it in less than N30 minutes and claimed the prize.

Source: Legit.ng