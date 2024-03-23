Actor Lateef Adedimeji recently posted an adorable video of him and his wife, Mo Bimpe, as she clocks a new age today

The Jagun Jagun star, in a birthday message, gushed about his wife as he shared how she has changed him

Popular celebrities, fans and well-wishers joined Lateef Adedimeji in celebrating Mo Bimpe on her birthday

It is a moment of celebration for revered Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji as his wife and actress, Mo Bimpe, marks her birthday on Saturday, March 23.

Lateef, who recently made headlines over videos of him preaching at a Muslim gathering, showered praises on Mo Bimpe for shaping him into who he is.

Lateef Adedimeji shares sweet video of him and Mo Bimpe on her birthday. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The Jagun Jagun star actor, in a lengthy message, appreciated his wife while acknowledging how rare it could be to find someone like her.

Lateef stressed that while he was confident and goal-oriented before meeting Mo Bimpe, her presence gave his life more purpose.

Sharing a sweet video of him and his wife, Lateef wrote in part:

"Not many individuals are as fortunate as I am to have found someone like you in this chaotic world. Thanks to you, I am the person I am today. I am confident, goal driven, I have so much confidence in myself but you have forced me to examine myself closely and develop an affection for the image of myself that I see in the mirror . I am goal driven, but you gave me more purpose and determination to reach those goals; you are my God sent."

Watch the adorable video Lateef Adedimeji shared to celebrate his wife

Celebrities, fans celebrate Mo Bimpe's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, read them below:

oluwakemi_balogun24:

"Happy new age to ur wife mo bimpe,in good health and wealth Amin, more blessings Amin jesu."

lolamagret:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

rabolcakes_events:

"Awwwwwwww. This so beautiful my brother. May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen your love and perfect all that concerns you both. Amin."

temitopearemuofficial:

"Together forever in sha Allah happy birthday iyawo."

folukedaramolasalako:

"Happy birthday sweetness may God bless u and bless ur new age in Jesus name amen."

What is actress Mo Bimpe's Muslim name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress was a devoted Christian, but her marriage to Lateef Adedimeji, a Muslim, made her convert to the religion.

In a post where Adedimeji pledged his love to his woman, he revealed that her Muslim name was Rahmatullah.

"ALHAMDULILAH. May Allah be praised. Adebimpe Rahmatullah , I just want you to know I love and I will always be there. Welcome to my world," he wrote.

