The recent beef between Davido and Wizkid has led to backlash for the American model who was involved in OBO’s leaked crying video

In a new development, the obviously shaken lady took to social media to reveal that she had been getting death threats because of the leaked snaps

She went on to explain that she had gotten in touch with Davido’s wife Chioma to explain the situation and fans reacted

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s heated fight with Ayo Balogun Wizkid has taken another turn by affecting the American model, Pink Native, who recently trended for allegedly leaking OBO’s tapes online.

Recall that a video of Davido kneeling down, crying, and begging the lady while wearing a strawberry pyjamas recently went viral as well as a photo of him embracing the same lady from behind.

Fans react as US model involved in Davido's leaked video sends messages to Chioma. Photos: @thechefchi, @pinknative

Source: Instagram

After Wizkid posted Davido’s crying video online while throwing shade at him, the US model in the clip went online to cry out about getting death threats.

In a new video, the American model shared her side of events while making it clear that she wasn’t the one who leaked the controversial video online. According to her, she had been getting numerous death threats and she had no intention of harming Davido or his family. The model took accountability for posting the photo of her and Davido but not the video.

She said:

“As you all know, this video that someone leaked in my camp is resurfacing on the internet with this rap beef situation and I’m getting death threats everyday and Nigeria I love how hard you go for this person, he’s a great artiste but death threats is OD and I think you guys need for me to come and tell you that I had no intention of disrespecting anyone’s wife or family, I said what I said. That video being leaked, I took accountability for the picture but I did not post that video, I never intended for that video to be out to the public and that’s what it is.”

I sent a message to Davido’s wife Chioma - US model

Speaking further in the video, the US model noted that she had reached out to Davido’s wife, Chioma, in the heat of the online drama to give her details of the timeline and how everything transpired.

According to her, she was respectful in letting Chioma know that she never meant to disrespect her and that she has always been a supporter of women.

The model then pleaded with Nigerians to stop the death threats because she had been getting so many attacks from people.

In her words:

“I did message to his wife, Chef Chi. I gave her a full response of everything along with the timeline, I let her know respectfully that my intentions were never to disrespect her or anything she has going on. As much as I’m dealing with death threats, I know she deals with 10 times more than I deal with. At the end of the day, I’m a girl's girl, I’m for women and this is a situation that should not keep continuing to happen. I shouldn’t have to tell you guys that I have reached out to her but I am just so you know because everyone is still attacking me. Guys! The first time this happened I reached out to her and I let her know so let’s chill on the death threats because it’s a lot. I’m still human and I still see what you guys say and at the end of the day I love Nigeria, I’ve never said anything negative, I did not call you guys roaches, I’ve never said anything bad about Africans or Nigerians, that was not me and anyone who was a part of this situation when it initially happened, I’m no longer tied to them, there’s no longer a relationship or a friendship there. I’ve spoken to OBO’s camp, they understand where the mistake happened, they understand that I did not post that video nor did I have intentions of it being posted so there’s nothing else to be said about this situation.”

See the video below:

Reactions as US model in Davido’s leaked tape drama speaks

After the US model tied to Davido’s leaked crying video spoke out about getting death threats and reaching out to Chioma, netizens shared their thoughts. Read some comments below:

kopa.respect:

“Nah now I just believe say nah him truly Dey the video… I actually thought it’s all stunt ☹️.”

that_sexy_hajia:

“So she stylishly confirmed he was begging her?”

mcpapicomedian:

“So finally the video na true God please don't let Wizkid start again this morning .”

trust_logic__:

“Who get private jet day beg for private part. .”

golden_heart_.10:

“So Davido truly kneel down beg?”

dclothingsplug:

“All I know is Chioma's silence is the magic to these apologies . That girls silence should be studied.”

oluwaseunsakaba:

“Shamelessness God 4bide this generation.”

__julianwest:

“It’s too late… apology not accepted.”

diamondfx_011:

“Davido disgrace our Brotherhood.”

Tonia.gram_:

“You chatted Chioma on twitter ke?? Who go tell this aunty nau say na Wrong acct she chat o .”

Pearlliehart:

“Girl, don’t apologize. The video is gold! .”

Littletreasures_kiddies:

“We don't care !!! And you cant break up David and Chioma . Go and get a life !”

Hillagirl:

“So na the small pictures and videos of Chioma's birthday......no allow the wicked sleep like this .”

simpliprecious:

“Why are they all coming out because of birthday?”

Davido and Chioma get customised diamond rings

Davido, and his beautiful wife, Chioma, purchased identical diamond rings.

The inscription on the ring read "001 and 002", a nickname the couple gave themselves as the first lady and leader of his 30 billion gang (30 BG).

The musician shared a snapshot of him and his queen wearing the unique fancy diamond ring on his Instagram story.

Source: Legit.ng