Members of an unidentified Muslim group recently ordered the stoppage of a worship centre where Christian and Islamic services were held

A video of the group's actions went viral on social media on Thursday, May 16 as the leader of the group insisted they were acting on the orders of the emir Ilorin

However, in a swift reaction, the Emir of Iloring, through his spokesperson, countered the claims of the Muslim group, noting he didn't give them such a directive

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has disowned members of an unidentified Muslim group who recently stormed a worship center that played host to both Christian and Islamic services in the Alalubosa area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council's chairman and the emir stressed that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that peaceful coexistence continues to thrive among religious adherents in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond.

Recall that an unidentified Muslim group stormed the worship centre on Thursday, May 16, and said they were acting on the instruction of Emir Ilorin, Gambari.

They ordered the disbandment of the services and maintained that such practice was an anomaly that would not be tolerated under the emir's watch.

Reacting, the monarch's spokesperson, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, said that the Emir could not have sent any group a message like that.

As reported by Vanguard, Mallam Arowona, in the statement released on Friday, May 17, said that Emir of Ilorin did not send them.

However, he confirmed that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that peaceful coexistence continues to thrive among religions' adherents in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond.

Arowona noted in the statement that:

”There is a clear definition of religion and how and when it should be practiced by adherents.

“There is no contradiction in the methods adopted by individuals or groups on how religions should be practiced.

“Mosques are sacred places of worship for Muslims and should not be used for any other things as contained in the Holy Quran and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the statement concluded.

