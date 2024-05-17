Nigerian skit maker and record label owner Sydney Talker has finally taken to social media to react to the report that he is married

Hours after a photo of the skit maker and a model identified as Hameedah went viral and became a major trending topic, Sydney shut down the rumour

In a tweet shared on his page, Syndey slammed the report, noting that he isn't married and explained who the girl in the viral photo is to him

Nigerian skit maker, content creator, and record label owner Sydney Egere, better known as Sydney Talker, was recently in the news as reports that he recently tied the knot went viral.

Some photos of the comic and a lifestyle influencer in the church had gone viral. Some netizens suggested that the lady in the viral photos was Sydney's wife as they were secretly in the church to tie the knot.

However, the comedian has now reacted to the viral story. In a tweet shared on his page, he clarified that he is not married while revealing the identity of the lady he was in the photo with.

Sydney calls Hameedah his sister

The lady in the viral pic was identified as Hammed Hameedah Oyindamola. She's a graduate of Kwara State University.

In his tweet debunking the rumour, Sydney Talker noted that Hameedah is his sister. Read the comedian's tweet below:

"I'm not married. she is my sister."

This is not the first time Sydney has been caught in an online rumour about being married or his love life. Legit.ng recalls when Sydney was rumoured to be in a relationship with celebrity chef Hilda Baci.

See Sydney's tweet below:

Reactions trail Sydney Talker's tweet

Here are some of the comments that trailed Sydney Talker's tweet about being married:

@Nwafresh:

"I know that lyrics... "she calls me brother, I call her sister too."

@ezekiel_aleke:

"Who else saw the resemblance after this tweet?"

@47kasz:

"Nobody ask you this one abeg.. make my agenda flow."

@KinqKudos:

"Oya gimme her number."

@RegardlessYrn:

"You can convince me either when you were swimming together??"

@provii8:

"You for no talk m now I get something for my draft. But wait! You left Hilda Baci for this!"

@AkposJim:

"Why u sef go enter that kind picture and u no explain with caption say na ur sister."

@DavidUrBloved:

"But why are you not married? What are you waiting for?"

@gbolahan_9:

"She’s your fiancé. You leave big backy follow petite face , give me her pass . Let me be taking care of her. Heaven missing Angel."

Sydney's video with Hilda Baci trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video of celebrity chef Hilda Baci and skit maker Sydney Talker dancing has caused a buzz on social media.

Sydney Talker, who shared the trending video on his TikTok page, was seen dancing with Hilda Baci to a viral song, Anabella, by his signee Khaid.

In contrast, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Elozonam vibed behind them.

