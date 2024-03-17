Nigerian online activist, Very Dark Man, has continued to show displeasure towards BBNaija Queen’s marriage

The controversial public figure particularly slammed Queen’s husband Deji for happily carrying Lord Lamba’s child at their wedding

The video of VDM sharing his hot take on the matter drew a series of heated reactions from social media users

Controversial Nigerian activist, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has aired his opinion about BBNaija star Queen’s marriage to her man, David Deji Oyekanmi.

Recall that Queen and her man legally got married on Saturday, March 16, 2024, and videos from their reception made the rounds online.

Just as the wedding clips were trending online, Very Dark Man took to his page to share a five-minute video where he dissected the issue and shared his thoughts.

The controversial dark man started off by accusing Queen and her man Deji of seeking public validation by airing their wedding online. He went on to say that it appeared the BBNaija star was also pregnant.

Not stopping there VDM went on to lambaste the women on social media who were showing their support for the union. He asked them questions about if they would be happy to see their brothers in the same situation. According to him, people should only troll Lamba if he’s not involved in his daughter’s life, but he is and even sends money to her mother’s account.

Very Dark Man asked if Nigerian women would be happy to see their brother carrying another man’s child at his wedding and taking pictures with her all because he wants to shame the baby daddy.

According to the online activist, Queen’s husband Deji’s wedding was no longer about him and it was about the child. He added that the reality star’s husband only ruined his big day. VDM said that Queen’s husband should have told them to put Lord Lamba’s child somewhere because he wants to enjoy his spotlight with his wife.

In his words:

“If Lamba na your brother, you go let them carry him pikin go that wedding to the point wey be say the guy hold the pikin, follow her dey snap all in the name of make dem rub am for lamba face? Would you let them use your brother’s child to go there? Secondly, if this guy wey dey marry this girl na your brother, would you let him ruin his wedding?

Because the wedding is no longer about the guy, it’s about the baby and what they were doing in the wedding. Would you let him ruin his wedding by carrying that baby to that wedding? Won’t you tell him that ‘oh you need to have your day with your wife, carry this pikin give somebody make dem hold’. These people still dey drag this issue online, una carry am go wedding.”

Lord Lamba was right - VDM

Very Dark Man also said he finally understood Lord Lamba’s reasons for not posting his child. He claimed the skitmaker didn’t want his child’s photos online to protect her from trolls and that Queen wanted him to publicly claim them and he didn’t agree because he didn’t know her that well before getting her pregnant.

VDM then told the skitmaker not to worry because God would help him see things unfold between Queen and her husband. He said:

“Well to Lamba, God go help you, no worry yourself, just dey ur dey first. Na this online we dey, everything go later clear.”

Don’t you feel somehow carrying another man’s child? VDM asks Queen’s husband

Also in the video, Very Dark Man lambasted Queen’s husband, Deji, for being comfortable with another man’s child. According to him, Lord Lamba is still carrying out his fatherly duties but Deji was still inserting himself in the situation.

He said:

“And to this guy wey hold this pikin, don’t you feel somehow say u want to dey drag pikin with person wey still dey alive? No be say the guy no dey active, he still dey do his fatherly duty by sending money. U dey slip yourself in, don’t you feel somehow carrying another person’s sperrm?”

Speaking further, the dark man reacted to Queen’s husband’s statement about Lord Lamba’s daughter calling him ‘dada’. According to him, the child would call him dada because she’s still young. He went on to call Deji Queen’s second choice and noted that the child in question might not even have good parenting because of the drama surrounding her.

In his words:

“‘She called me dada’ what’s that supposed to mean? ‘She called you dada’ meaning? Obviously she will call you dada, she’s a small child but with time will she call you dada? No! You are a second choice, that’s what you are, you dey carry another person pikin dey flex for party.

Me the only person in all this situation is the child because there’s no way she’s going to get a good parenting because at the end of the day, the media is already in question, dem don dey manipulate the pikin already, except the girl get sense, if she no get sense, she go later turn the pikin against Lamba wey be the original father.”

VDM also said Queen’s husband is lucky that Lord Lamba is not from Edo state because he would have used ‘black magic’ to deal with him. He also questioned Queen for daring to carry another man’s child into a new marriage.

He said:

“And to that guy wey dey chewing gum person pikin, you get luck say Lamba no be from Edo state, dem go just knack you one kain juju, your eye go clear. This thing is not going to be easy for two of them. Carry another person pikin enter new marriage? You think it’s easy? When the pikin con start to grow, you go con dey born your own, una go con start to look for a way and sideline the pikin, the guy go come dey say ‘she’s not even my biological child’. E dey happen steady. Men you better be wise o, else yall gon learn.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as VDM blasts Queen and husband Deji

Very Dark Man’s reaction to Queen’s new marriage despite being Lord Lamba’s baby mama caused a huge stir on social media. A number of netizens blasted the controversial activist.

Read some of their comments below:

ble_ssing_sunday:

“Ever since Queen got engaged men have been crying tirelessly This marriage is here to stay forever!!!”

Chiamakanwokeukwu:

“This kind marriage dey last till thy kingdom come Dey play.”

nellobrownn:

“This is the most sensele$$ and stup!d post this guy has ever made,So because she has a child for another man,She shouldn’t bring her child to her wedding or take pictures with the child and her husband.I thought you were literate and smart.You just prove me wrong.”

Veevogee:

“Never mock a pa!n you haven't endured because when life hits you! You may become everything you ever criticized.”

Eberechi_ehiemere_oluomachi:

“VDM is very unfortunate, his mentality and way of thinking archaic, Lord have mercy.”

Verydearyb:

“Rusell married Ciara and has been a great step dad to her son, why are you all ranting about this couple biko???”

Ambassadorpatattang_:

“Be happy for people. You sound like a lunatic sometimes leave queen alone and go clean your dirty room.”

Twealthygifts:

“Has the coming of different social media platforms and our youth wokeness destroyed our Traditions? How is this baby Lamba's baby? Even if DNA confirmed it, the baby is still not Lamba's. IF AS A MAN YOU DID NOT PAY ANY BRIDE PRICE ON ANY LADY'S HEAD, if she like make she born 20 children for you, they are not yours. It is the sole right of the girls family and the man who paid bride price on her head to decide what they will do with the children. Lamba as an igbo man should go home so his family Elders can explain this Traditions better to him. How do you want to claim a child or children of a woman you did not pay her bride price?”

obynodaddymuna:

“What is wrong in being a step dad? This is shameful to watch.”

kreamykitchencatering:

“Why will you say they should hide or keep the baby somewhere to enjoy their day can you just listen to yourself you sound annoying most times.”

George_hamilton010:

“Verydarkman don’t have common sense at all. He’s a mumu man. He’s busy putting his mouth in other people’s affairs. Instead of him to focus on his own self.”

oprahthequeen:

“I thought you had thinking faculty VDM , but unfortunately, it seems you DONT . Men like you are the problem we have in the society. So, you believe she shouldn't be happy and give her baby a better life. Where do you expect the baby to be? With her father, who is a skit maker who is not serious about his life, surrounded with different women, is that who you want the baby to be with? Can't you see how responsible and willing the guy is to care for her and the baby? Can't you at least be happy for her? You're really an enemy of progress. stop complaining. That's a real man right there. Continue crying and being jealous. Before you talk about this couple, make sure you are responsible enough before saying foolish things .”

_.chinnel:

“But David married Chioma after having kids with different women? You no on ring light for that one? ONKR VDM!”

Karenthomat:

“Pure hate.”

Lord Lamba breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lord Lamba finally made an appearance on social media amid his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Queen Mercy Atang’s marriage.

Lord Lamba took to his Instagram stories to show Nigerians what he was doing as Queen tied the knot with another man.

The skitmaker shared a video on his Instagram story of him appearing to be on a flight.

