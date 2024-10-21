An educative video of three recruiters speaking up about the red flags they watch out for in CVs has gone viral

In the trending clip, the three of them took turns to mention what they consider a potential pet peeve in the document

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions about the information

A video of three recruiters discussing their biggest CV turn-offs has sparked a lively discussion online.

The clip, which showed common 'mistakes' job applicants make, caught the attention of social media users who shared their thoughts on the issue.

Recruiters speak on quality CVs Photo credit: @thepeoplepracticeio/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Recruiters share hot takes about CV

Shared by @thepeoplepracticeio on TikTok, the video showed the recruiters' candid opinions on what raises red flags when reviewing CVs.

One recruiter emphasised the importance of quantifiable achievements, expressing frustration when candidates failed to include performance indicators or measurable metrics.

In her words:

"I find it frustrating when people don't include their performance indicators or measurable metrics in their responsibilities to show their capabilities and achievements over just vague and generic responsibilities that is just pasted in CVs."

Another recruiter cited the submission of non-PDF applications, such as screenshots of printed or photocopied documents as his red flag. This, he argued, demonstrated a lack of attention to detail.

"When a candidate submits an application and it's not in PDF. Maybe it's just a screenshot of a printed or photocopied document and submits it. That's a big red flag," he said.

A third recruiter confessed that inconsistent font styles, sizes, and templates were a major pet peeve.

She believed this often indicated that applicants had copied from various sources, resulting in a disjointed and unpolished CV.

She said:

"For me, it's different fonts. You see people with different fonts, different sizes, different templates. It just tells me and I may be wrong, but most of the time, I am not. It just tells me that you have copied from different sources and you are just dumping everything all in one place hoping that it makes sense. That for me is a pet peeve."

Reactions as recruiters speak on bad CVs

The TikTok video sparked a wider conversation about CV best practices and the importance of tailoring applications to specific job openings.

Many viewers agreed with the recruiters' concerns, while others shared their experiences of overcoming CV challenges.

@Claire said:

"I'm definitely taking what the 1st lady said into consideration."

@Old but Gold said:

"More of this please. What makes a good cv because there's a lot of templates and stuff out there. One might be very qualified for the role but their cv is why they never get hired."

@Tee reacted:

"That pdf format is very important stop sending CV as PNG or JPG fgs."

@Esther said:

"Tbh, it’s not everytime your duty comes with the opportunity to have measurable metrics in your resume, especially if you’re part of a larger team."

@Fannyb_esta said:

"People do all the correct things and still wouldn’t get anything."

@melanin said:

"All this one no matter just get connection."

@pleasantspicy said:

"Na HR una be una no be God oooo."

@Mofaratioluwa reacted:

"Are you guys recruiting abeg? I have all the green flags."

@NKONGHO TAMBE 1st said:

"Once you have a good recommendation, even if your CV is upside down or Sideways, you'll still be recruited. We know all that."

@Azeez Adedamola commented:

"That first part about measurable KPIs are usually filled with lies and unverified metrics, making CVs looking like a mathematical table and confusing imo. As an HR, I prefer the generic functions."

@_cayode said:

"Na these kind people deh ask for 10 years experience for Internship."

@Moses said:

"Many of these people will still get rejection mail if they submit their CV to top brands. No cap!"

Watch the video below:

Man displays perfect CV format

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man revealed how he was able to secure several job offers after taking a very serious step.

According to him, he changed his resume format to a clean and more organised one which paved the way for him.

