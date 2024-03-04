BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and skitmaker Nasty Blaq’s new video has sparked controversy on social media

The skit which was centered around Queen getting pregnant and wanting to get rid of it had netizens saying it was a shade directed at Lord Lamba

This drew a series of reactions from netizens including online activist, VeryDarkMan among others

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and skitmaker Abisi Emmanuel aka Nasty Blaq’s skit has emerged on social media and caused a huge buzz.

The skitmaker took to his official Instagram page to share a skit of him featuring the newly engaged BBNaija star.

Queen Mercy Atang and Nasty Blaq's new skit makes fans point fingers at Lord Lamba. Photos: @nastyblaq, @queenmercyatang

In the video, Nasty and Queen appeared to be in a relationship when she informed him that she was pregnant and they decided to get rid of it at the hospital.

The skit ended with Queen and Nasty doing a thanksgiving service for their child in church after the high cost of getting rid of the pregnancy made them reconsider.

Not that this skit is coming in the middle of the drama between Queen and her real-life baby daddy, Lord Lamba, who allegedly refused to publicly acknowledge their child until she got engaged to another man.

See the skit below:

VeryDarkMan, others react to Queen and Nasty Blaq’s skit

Shortly after the skit was posted online, several netizens believed that it was a shade directed at Queen’s baby daddy, Lord Lamba. It drew reactions from some people including controversial online activist, VeryDarkMan.

VDM shared a video to address the issue and he put Nasty Blaq on blast for trolling his colleague. He also made it clear that Queen’s fiance has made a mistake by wanting to marry her because he’s her second choice.

See VeryDarkMan’s video below:

Netizens react to VDM’s take on Queen and Nasty Blaq’s skit

After VeryDarkMan shared his opinion on the trending skit, his video went viral and some Nigerians shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Itzafoma:

“This VDM no really get sense.”

Timitainer:

“Bro thinks he’s King Solomon ‍♂️.”

Baro_qaah:

“False!!!! They were friends before she went to bbn house and still friends when she came back!! How this insane man changed the narrative that dem knack within a month they knew each other and got pregnant!!! Even the guy you were saying they have been dating since!!! They were not in relationship they did competition Mr/Mrs and they both won the pageant so why una Dey claim she went back to her ex !! Na now I no this guy is very maaaaaaaaaaaaaaad.”

I_am_sa_m:

“Oga rest. No be everything you go dey set camera for. Oya he don release the skit, we don watch am.. what next? Make he delete am or make he dey cry say he do skit?”

naya_of_africa:

“See a full man advising his fellow man not to get married to a lady‍♀️‍♀️what does this VDM really want?Does he think the world should revolve around him???…The man will marry Queen and there’s nothing you this black múmu man can do????.Abi lord lamba tell you say he wan marry queen!???.Have you ever been a victim of a mother in law that doesn’t like you because of tribe???..So because she’s a baby mama she should not move on with her life???.This guy has to chill and be reasonable because he’s the one being sentimental now.Queen isn’t a beggar she has her own money and she’s doing well for herself with or without a man so wdf are you saying.”

Fashion_magicblog:

“Nasty has seen opportunity to make money you are calling it shade....the babe is trending he want to make money with it.”

Adeolamomohfitnes:

“They did this before she even enter big brother house.”

carphy_flinks:

“So to cut the long story short,they wanted to aborrt the baby but the aborrtion too cost for Lamba?”

Ubigho_omena:

“Queen won lambs hands down lambs go Dey cryyy now because I no sure say he go see that him pikin again C0urt will give Queen full custody of the child because lambs didn’t play any fatherly role in the child’s life from birth .”

Dr_godwin:

“This skit is not accurate with what Transpired between Queen and Lamba.”

