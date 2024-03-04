Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has finally addressed his issues with his babymama and BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang

The skitmaker posted a public statement where he explained his reason for not publicly claiming his child with the reality star

Lord Lamba’s explanation raised mixed feelings among netizens with many of them disagreeing with his points

Nigerian skitmaker Kevin Anagbogu aka Lord Lamba has finally opened up on his reason for not publicly claiming his daughter with BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang.

Recall that Lord Lamba posted their daughter for the first time on social media after Queen got engaged to a new man.

Lord Lamba reveals reason for not publicly claiming his daughter with Queen. Photos: @lordlamba, @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the skitmaker was extensively dragged by Nigerians who accused him of being jealous, Lord Lamba finally shared his reason behind keeping the news of his daughter lowkey.

In a public statement shared on his official Instagram page, Lamba noted how he never wanted his child’s face to be on social media to protect her from trolls. According to him, he has the right to do that as her father.

Explaining further, the skitmaker shutdown claims about him not wanting to be in his daughter’s life. He explained that if that was the case, he wouldn’t have been at the child’s birthday party or taken her on play dates.

Lord Lamba also wrote:

“Myself and her mom are public figures, but she is only a minor. I HAVE THE RIGHT TO DECIDE TO ALLOW MY CHILD GROW AND DECIDE IF SHE WANTS TO BE ON SOCIAL MEDIA OR NOT .. The fact I have seen children trolled and called names on social media probably because parents are public figures. Me spending time with my child in public (real life) makes more sense to me than social media. My child is not a click bait or my craft … I LOVE YOU KAILEH❤️”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Lord Lamba finally speaks

Lord Lamba’s explanation on why he never posted his daughter with Queen on his page drew mixed feelings from netizens. A number of them picked his post apart as they noted that if he truly didn’t want his child’s face online, he would not have posted her when his baby mama got engaged to another man.

Read some of their comments below:

Gistforum9ja:

“You don't want your child's face on social media but you posted her cause you couldn't hide your jealousy when her mum posted her engagement?? You thought Queen would continue chasing you like you're selling dollar for N360? Taaah gbafuo!”

peacesabeladama:

“This does not change anything, it's your decision to decide for your child as a parent but did you maltreat Queen or not??? People's concern is on the woman that birth your child, how well did you treat her when pregnant and after having the baby??? Besides, why did you have to post your daughter's picture on the day she announced her engagement proposal, what was your intentions????? These are the necessary questions running through the mind of Nigerians.”

Mynameisoluwatobi:

“Troll your child for what?”

thehopebenjamin:

“He posted her that day so people don’t think queens fiancée is her father.”

Philchizymodel_realtor:

“So why are you now making her public? What is the difference? I don't understand honestly.”

Jo_se_phiine:

“You can co-parent in peace why bring up a petition on the day of her engagement?is that not witchcraft? The child did birthday no single post about it but you can rush to post on the day of her engagement a narcissist trying to paint yourself a saint? Who you wan manipulate?Wish you the best but rest!!! You wan. Collect pikin from the mother to give your own mother and sister if na your sister dem wan do like that for Lamba how you go feel?”

____loviah:

“Who asked you to explain you go dey explain taya.”

poshest_hope:

“You didn’t post her cos you don’t want her to get tr0||ed but you chose to post her the day her mother got engaged which you know would cause a controversy. This your lamba no enter Abeg.”

Everythingmayowa:

“But you allowed your daughter face to be on social media the day her mother announced she got engaged elesin .”

kuddyskitchenandutensils:

“You didn’t post your daughter on her birthday but choose to post her when her mother got engaged to another man. What kind of human being are you .”

iniabasi441:

“Even spiritual husband better pass Lamba.”

Lord Lamba accuses Nigerians of pity party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lord Lamba shared a bit of insight on his drama with his baby mama Queen Mercy Atang.

Lord Lamba took to his Instagram stories to accuse Nigerians of always falling for pity stories while noting that a certain @Mike_Premium and God were his witnesses.

Lord Lamba’s post drew even more reactions from netizens with some of them blasting him.

