Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees: a comprehensive breakdown
Joseph Ayo Babalola University is a private Nigerian university located in Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, Nigeria. JABU offers a variety of accredited programmes across various fields, making it an attractive option for prospective students. Knowing Joseph Ayo Babalola University's courses and fees is essential if you consider joining the learning institution.
Joseph Ayo Babalola University was established in 2006. JABU boasts a wide range of courses tailored to equip students with the skills needed to excel in the job market. Its commitment to quality education at competitive rates makes it an excellent choice for students across Nigeria.
Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees
What are the courses available at Joseph Ayo Babalola University? The learning institution offers diverse academic programmes designed to meet modern industry demands. Below are the JABU undergraduate programmes in their respective faculties.
College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences
- Agriculture
- Biochemistry
- Computer Science
- Food Science And Technology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Microbiology
- Physics Electronics
College of Environmental Sciences
- Architect
- Building and Quantity Surveying
- Estate Management
College of Health Sciences
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Nursing
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
- Economics
- English
- History and International Studies
- International Relations
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Public Administration
- Religious Studies
College of Law
- Law
College of Management Sciences
- Economics
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship
- Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations
- Insurance
JABU postgraduate courses
JABU offers postgraduate programmes in 4 major faculties highlighted below.
College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences
Postgraduate Diploma courses
- Computer Science
- Food Science & Technology
- Industrial Chemistry
Master of Science courses
Doctor of Philosophy courses
- Computer Science
- Food Science & Technology
College of Environmental Sciences
The College of Environmental Sciences, the learning institution, offers a postgraduate diploma, master of philosophy, master of science, and doctor of philosophy in Architecture.
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Postgraduate Diploma
- Economics
- Mass Communication
- Religious Studies
Master of Arts
- English
- History and International Studies
- Religious Studies
Master of Science programmes
- Economics
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
Doctor of Philosophy courses
- Religious Studies
College of Management Sciences
Postgraduate Diploma
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship
- Financial Management
Master of Science
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship
- Insurance & Risk Management
Doctor of Philosophy programmes
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship
What are JABU school fees?
Joseph Ayo Babalola University is among the cheapest private universities in Nigeria. Below are the various undergraduate programme fees at the university.
Regular programme fees
The regular programme fees give updated fee information to prospective regular students across varying colleges at Joseph Ayo Babalola University. Note that the fees in this section are meant for level 100 and 200 direct entry and transfer students. Check the fees payable in various programmes at the learning institution.
|Programme
|Acceptance fees (₦)
|Tuition fees (₦)
|Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦)
|Other fees (₦)
|Total fees (₦)
|Science-based programmes (other)
|60,000
|340,000
|90,000
|485,500
|975,500
|Science-based programme (computer science)
|60,000
|340,000
|90,000
|547,500
|1,037,500
|Architecture
|60,000
|340,000
|90,000
|618,500
|1,108,500
|Mass Communication, Accounting and International Relations
|60,000
|340,000
|90,000
|485,500
|975,500
|Non-Science Based Students (other)
|60,000
|340,000
|90,000
|415,500
|905,500
|Education
|20,000
|_
|90,000
|395,500
|505,500
|Law
|60,000
|340,000
|90,000
|1,368,500
|1,858,500
|Nursing
|60,000
|340,000
|90,000
|1,466,500
|1,956,500
|Medical Laboratory Science
|60,000
|340,000
|90,000
|1,216,500
|1,706,500
200 and 300 direct entry fees
The 200 and 300 direct entry programme fees provide updated fee information to prospective students looking for direct entry options at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.
|Programme
|Tuition fee (₦)
|Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦)
|Other Fees (₦)
|Total fees (₦)
|Science-based programmes (other)
|340,000
|90,000
|444,500
|874,500
|Science-based programme (computer science)
|340,000
|90,000
|479,500
|909,500
|Architecture
|340,000
|90,000
|590,500
|1,020,500
|Mass Communication and Accounting
|340,000
|90,000
|479,500
|909,500
|Non-Science Based Students (other)
|340,000
|90,000
|364,500
|794,500
|Law
|340,000
|90,000
|1,262,500
|1,692,500
|Nursing
|340,000
|90,000
|1,262,500
|1,692,500
300, 400, 500 programme fees
The 300, 400, and 500 programme fees give updated fee information to students from the 300 to 500 levels across varying colleges at the learning institution.
|Programme
|Tuition fee (₦)
|Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦)
|Other Fees (₦)
|Total fees (₦)
|Science-based programmes
|340,000
|90,000
|394,500
|824,500
|Architecture
|340,000
|90,000
|530,500
|960,500
|Mass Communication and Accounting
|340,000
|90,000
|394,500
|824,500
|Art-based students (other)
|340,000
|90,000
|314,500
|744,500
|Law (400 & 500 L)
|340,000
|90,000
|830,500
|1,260,500
|Law (300L)
|340,000
|90,000
|1,262,500
|1,692,500
|Nursing (400 & 500 L)
|340,000
|90,000
|770,500
|1,200,500
|Nursing (300L)
|340,000
|90,000
|1,262,500
|1,692,500
|Medical Laboratory Science (400 & 500 L)
|340,000
|90,000
|770,500
|1,200,500
|Medical Laboratory Science (300L)
|340,000
|90,000
|1,262,500
|1,692,500
Conversion programme fees
The conversion programme fees give updated fee information to conversion students across varying colleges at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.
|Programme
|Tuition fee (₦)
|Course material
|Total (₦)
|Science-based students (new intakes)
|305,000
|20,000
|325,000
|Science-based courses (returning students)
|250,000
|20,000
|270,000
|Mass Comm, Eng, Ent & Accounting (New Intake)
|305,000
|20,000
|325,000
|Architecture (new intakes)
|465,000
|20,000
|485,000
|Architecture (returning students)
|455,000
|20,000
|475,000
|Non-Science Based Students (New Intakes)
|255,000
|20,000
|275,000
|Mass Comm, Eng, Ent & Accounting (Returning Students)
|250,000
|20,000
|270,000
|Non-Science- Based Students (Returning Students)
|230,000
|20,000
|250,000
JUPEB programme fees
The JUPEB programme fees give updated fee information to prospective JUPEB students for varying JUPEB programmes at JABU. Below is an overview of the applicable fees.
|Type of programme
|Tuition fees
|Science-based programmes
|₦350,000
|Non-science-based programmes
|₦325,000
Postgraduate programmes fees
Here are the payable postgraduate fees for scholars at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.
|Programme
|Tuition fees (₦)
|Other fees (₦)
|Total (₦)
|MSc/MBA NonResidential
|750,000
|120,000
|870,000
|MSc/MBAResidential
|850,000
|120,000
|970,000
|MSc(Sciences &Architecture) NonResidential
|800,000
|120,000
|920,000
|MSc(Sciences &Architecture)Residential
|900,000
|120,000
|1,020,000
|MA ReligiousStudies NonResidential
|505,000
|80,000
|585,000
|MA NonResidential
|750,000
|120,000
|870,000
|MA Residential
|850,000
|120,000
|970,000
|PGD
|500,000
|120,000
|620,000
|MPhil
|530,000
|180,000
|710,000
|PhD
|1,770,000
|180,000
|1,950,000
|LLM
|1,300,000
|120,000
|1,420,000
|PhD (LAW)
|2,100,000
|180,000
|2,280,000
How much is nursing at Joseph Ayo Babalola University?
The nursing fees varied depending on the level of study. Below is a breakdown of the fees payable at all levels.
|Level/fee type
|Total fees payable
|Total regular programme fees
|₦1,510,000
|200 and 300 direct entry-level fees
|₦1,400,000
|300 level & 400 level
|₦990,000
|500 level
|₦890,000
Which state is Joseph Ayo Babalola University?
Joseph Ayo Babalola University is located in Osun State, Nigeria, along the Ilesa-Akure Road in Ikeji-Arakeji.
Does JABU University offer nursing?
Yes, the private university offers nursing at the undergraduate level.
The Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees provide a comprehensive overview of the academic programmes and associated costs for prospective students. With competitive tuition fees, the university ensures affordability while maintaining academic excellence.
