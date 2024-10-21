Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees: a comprehensive breakdown

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is a private Nigerian university located in Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, Nigeria. JABU offers a variety of accredited programmes across various fields, making it an attractive option for prospective students. Knowing Joseph Ayo Babalola University's courses and fees is essential if you consider joining the learning institution.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is located in Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, Nigeria.

Source: UGC

Joseph Ayo Babalola University was established in 2006. JABU boasts a wide range of courses tailored to equip students with the skills needed to excel in the job market. Its commitment to quality education at competitive rates makes it an excellent choice for students across Nigeria.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees

What are the courses available at Joseph Ayo Babalola University? The learning institution offers diverse academic programmes designed to meet modern industry demands. Below are the JABU undergraduate programmes in their respective faculties.

College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Agriculture

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Food Science And Technology

Industrial Chemistry

Microbiology

Physics Electronics

College of Environmental Sciences

Architect

Building and Quantity Surveying

Estate Management

Architect

Building and Quantity Surveying

College of Health Sciences

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Economics

English

History and International Studies

International Relations

Mass Communication

Political Science

Public Administration

Religious Studies

College of Law

Law

College of Management Sciences

Economics

Accounting

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship

Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations

Insurance

JABU postgraduate courses

JABU offers postgraduate programmes in 4 major faculties highlighted below.

College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma courses

Computer Science

Food Science & Technology

Industrial Chemistry

Master of Science courses

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Food Science & Technology

Industrial Chemistry

Microbiology

Doctor of Philosophy courses

Computer Science

Food Science & Technology

College of Environmental Sciences

The College of Environmental Sciences, the learning institution, offers a postgraduate diploma, master of philosophy, master of science, and doctor of philosophy in Architecture.

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma

Economics

Mass Communication

Religious Studies

Master of Arts

English

History and International Studies

Religious Studies

Joseph Ayo Babalola University offers various postgraduate, master and doctorate courses.

Source: UGC

Master of Science programmes

Economics

Mass Communication

Political Science

Doctor of Philosophy courses

Religious Studies

College of Management Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship

Financial Management

Master of Science

Accounting

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship

Insurance & Risk Management

Doctor of Philosophy programmes

Accounting

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship

What are JABU school fees?

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is among the cheapest private universities in Nigeria. Below are the various undergraduate programme fees at the university.

Regular programme fees

The regular programme fees give updated fee information to prospective regular students across varying colleges at Joseph Ayo Babalola University. Note that the fees in this section are meant for level 100 and 200 direct entry and transfer students. Check the fees payable in various programmes at the learning institution.

Programme Acceptance fees (₦) Tuition fees (₦) Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦) Other fees (₦) Total fees (₦) Science-based programmes (other) 60,000 340,000 90,000 485,500 975,500 Science-based programme (computer science) 60,000 340,000 90,000 547,500 1,037,500 Architecture 60,000 340,000 90,000 618,500 1,108,500 Mass Communication, Accounting and International Relations 60,000 340,000 90,000 485,500 975,500 Non-Science Based Students (other) 60,000 340,000 90,000 415,500 905,500 Education 20,000 _ 90,000 395,500 505,500 Law 60,000 340,000 90,000 1,368,500 1,858,500 Nursing 60,000 340,000 90,000 1,466,500 1,956,500 Medical Laboratory Science 60,000 340,000 90,000 1,216,500 1,706,500

200 and 300 direct entry fees

The 200 and 300 direct entry programme fees provide updated fee information to prospective students looking for direct entry options at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

Programme Tuition fee (₦) Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦) Other Fees (₦) Total fees (₦) Science-based programmes (other) 340,000 90,000 444,500 874,500 Science-based programme (computer science) 340,000 90,000 479,500 909,500 Architecture 340,000 90,000 590,500 1,020,500 Mass Communication and Accounting 340,000 90,000 479,500 909,500 Non-Science Based Students (other) 340,000 90,000 364,500 794,500 Law 340,000 90,000 1,262,500 1,692,500 Nursing 340,000 90,000 1,262,500 1,692,500

300, 400, 500 programme fees

The 300, 400, and 500 programme fees give updated fee information to students from the 300 to 500 levels across varying colleges at the learning institution.

Programme Tuition fee (₦) Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦) Other Fees (₦) Total fees (₦) Science-based programmes 340,000 90,000 394,500 824,500 Architecture 340,000 90,000 530,500 960,500 Mass Communication and Accounting 340,000 90,000 394,500 824,500 Art-based students (other) 340,000 90,000 314,500 744,500 Law (400 & 500 L) 340,000 90,000 830,500 1,260,500 Law (300L) 340,000 90,000 1,262,500 1,692,500 Nursing (400 & 500 L) 340,000 90,000 770,500 1,200,500 Nursing (300L) 340,000 90,000 1,262,500 1,692,500 Medical Laboratory Science (400 & 500 L) 340,000 90,000 770,500 1,200,500 Medical Laboratory Science (300L) 340,000 90,000 1,262,500 1,692,500

Conversion programme fees

The conversion programme fees give updated fee information to conversion students across varying colleges at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

Programme Tuition fee (₦) Course material Total (₦) Science-based students (new intakes) 305,000 20,000 325,000 Science-based courses (returning students) 250,000 20,000 270,000 Mass Comm, Eng, Ent & Accounting (New Intake) 305,000 20,000 325,000 Architecture (new intakes) 465,000 20,000 485,000 Architecture (returning students) 455,000 20,000 475,000 Non-Science Based Students (New Intakes) 255,000 20,000 275,000 Mass Comm, Eng, Ent & Accounting (Returning Students) 250,000 20,000 270,000 Non-Science- Based Students (Returning Students) 230,000 20,000 250,000

JUPEB programme fees

The JUPEB programme fees give updated fee information to prospective JUPEB students for varying JUPEB programmes at JABU. Below is an overview of the applicable fees.

Type of programme Tuition fees Science-based programmes ₦350,000 Non-science-based programmes ₦325,000

Postgraduate programmes fees

Here are the payable postgraduate fees for scholars at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

Programme Tuition fees (₦) Other fees (₦) Total (₦) MSc/MBA Non Residential 750,000 120,000 870,000 MSc/MBA Residential 850,000 120,000 970,000 MSc(Sciences & Architecture) Non Residential 800,000 120,000 920,000 MSc(Sciences & Architecture) Residential 900,000 120,000 1,020,000 MA Religious Studies Non Residential 505,000 80,000 585,000 MA Non Residential 750,000 120,000 870,000 MA Residential 850,000 120,000 970,000 PGD 500,000 120,000 620,000 MPhil 530,000 180,000 710,000 PhD 1,770,000 180,000 1,950,000 LLM 1,300,000 120,000 1,420,000 PhD (LAW) 2,100,000 180,000 2,280,000

How much is nursing at Joseph Ayo Babalola University?

The nursing fees varied depending on the level of study. Below is a breakdown of the fees payable at all levels.

Level/fee type Total fees payable Total regular programme fees ₦1,510,000 200 and 300 direct entry-level fees ₦1,400,000 300 level & 400 level ₦990,000 500 level ₦890,000

Which state is Joseph Ayo Babalola University?

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is located in Osun State, Nigeria, along the Ilesa-Akure Road in Ikeji-Arakeji.

Does JABU University offer nursing?

Yes, the private university offers nursing at the undergraduate level.

The Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees provide a comprehensive overview of the academic programmes and associated costs for prospective students. With competitive tuition fees, the university ensures affordability while maintaining academic excellence.

