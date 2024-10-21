Global site navigation

Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees: a comprehensive breakdown
Education

Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees: a comprehensive breakdown

by  Mercy Mbuthia 6 min read

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is a private Nigerian university located in Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, Nigeria. JABU offers a variety of accredited programmes across various fields, making it an attractive option for prospective students. Knowing Joseph Ayo Babalola University's courses and fees is essential if you consider joining the learning institution.

A lady holding her diploma after the college graduation (L). Joseph Ayo Babalola University logo (R)
Joseph Ayo Babalola University is located in Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, Nigeria.
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Joseph Ayo Babalola University was established in 2006. JABU boasts a wide range of courses tailored to equip students with the skills needed to excel in the job market. Its commitment to quality education at competitive rates makes it an excellent choice for students across Nigeria.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees

What are the courses available at Joseph Ayo Babalola University? The learning institution offers diverse academic programmes designed to meet modern industry demands. Below are the JABU undergraduate programmes in their respective faculties.

College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

  • Agriculture
  • Biochemistry
  • Computer Science
  • Food Science And Technology
  • Industrial Chemistry
  • Microbiology
  • Physics Electronics

College of Environmental Sciences

  • Architect
  • Building and Quantity Surveying
  • Estate Management
  • Architect
  • Building and Quantity Surveying

College of Health Sciences

  • Medical Laboratory Science
  • Nursing

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

  • Economics
  • English
  • History and International Studies
  • International Relations
  • Mass Communication
  • Political Science
  • Public Administration
  • Religious Studies

College of Law

  • Law

College of Management Sciences

  • Economics
  • Accounting
  • Business Administration
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations
  • Insurance

JABU postgraduate courses

JABU offers postgraduate programmes in 4 major faculties highlighted below.

College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma courses

  • Computer Science
  • Food Science & Technology
  • Industrial Chemistry

Master of Science courses

  • Biochemistry
  • Computer Science
  • Food Science & Technology
  • Industrial Chemistry
  • Microbiology

Doctor of Philosophy courses

  • Computer Science
  • Food Science & Technology

College of Environmental Sciences

The College of Environmental Sciences, the learning institution, offers a postgraduate diploma, master of philosophy, master of science, and doctor of philosophy in Architecture.

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma

  • Economics
  • Mass Communication
  • Religious Studies

Master of Arts

  • English
  • History and International Studies
  • Religious Studies
Joseph Ayo Babalola University student graduates
Joseph Ayo Babalola University offers various postgraduate, master and doctorate courses.
Master of Science programmes

  • Economics
  • Mass Communication
  • Political Science

Doctor of Philosophy courses

  • Religious Studies

College of Management Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma

  • Business Administration
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Financial Management

Master of Science

  • Accounting
  • Business Administration
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Insurance & Risk Management

Doctor of Philosophy programmes

  • Accounting
  • Business Administration
  • Entrepreneurship

What are JABU school fees?

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is among the cheapest private universities in Nigeria. Below are the various undergraduate programme fees at the university.

Regular programme fees

The regular programme fees give updated fee information to prospective regular students across varying colleges at Joseph Ayo Babalola University. Note that the fees in this section are meant for level 100 and 200 direct entry and transfer students. Check the fees payable in various programmes at the learning institution.

ProgrammeAcceptance fees (₦)Tuition fees (₦)Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦)Other fees (₦)Total fees (₦)
Science-based programmes (other)60,000340,00090,000485,500975,500
Science-based programme (computer science)60,000340,00090,000547,5001,037,500
Architecture60,000340,00090,000618,5001,108,500
Mass Communication, Accounting and International Relations60,000340,00090,000485,500975,500
Non-Science Based Students (other)60,000340,00090,000415,500905,500
Education20,000_90,000395,500505,500
Law60,000340,00090,0001,368,5001,858,500
Nursing60,000340,00090,0001,466,5001,956,500
Medical Laboratory Science60,000340,00090,0001,216,5001,706,500

200 and 300 direct entry fees

The 200 and 300 direct entry programme fees provide updated fee information to prospective students looking for direct entry options at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

ProgrammeTuition fee (₦)Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦)Other Fees (₦)Total fees (₦)
Science-based programmes (other)340,00090,000444,500874,500
Science-based programme (computer science)340,00090,000479,500909,500
Architecture340,00090,000590,5001,020,500
Mass Communication and Accounting 340,00090,000479,500909,500
Non-Science Based Students (other)340,00090,000364,500794,500
Law340,00090,0001,262,5001,692,500
Nursing340,00090,0001,262,5001,692,500

300, 400, 500 programme fees

The 300, 400, and 500 programme fees give updated fee information to students from the 300 to 500 levels across varying colleges at the learning institution.

ProgrammeTuition fee (₦)Endowment, Course Material, & Parents’ Forum (₦)Other Fees (₦)Total fees (₦)
Science-based programmes 340,00090,000394,500824,500
Architecture340,00090,000530,500960,500
Mass Communication and Accounting 340,00090,000394,500824,500
Art-based students (other)340,00090,000314,500744,500
Law (400 & 500 L)340,00090,000830,5001,260,500
Law (300L)340,00090,0001,262,5001,692,500
Nursing (400 & 500 L)340,00090,000770,5001,200,500
Nursing (300L)340,00090,0001,262,5001,692,500
Medical Laboratory Science (400 & 500 L)340,00090,000770,5001,200,500
Medical Laboratory Science (300L)340,00090,0001,262,5001,692,500

Conversion programme fees

The conversion programme fees give updated fee information to conversion students across varying colleges at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

ProgrammeTuition fee (₦)Course materialTotal (₦)
Science-based students (new intakes)305,00020,000325,000
Science-based courses (returning students)250,00020,000270,000
Mass Comm, Eng, Ent & Accounting (New Intake)305,00020,000325,000
Architecture (new intakes)465,00020,000485,000
Architecture (returning students)455,00020,000475,000
Non-Science Based Students (New Intakes)255,00020,000275,000
Mass Comm, Eng, Ent & Accounting (Returning Students)250,00020,000270,000
Non-Science- Based Students (Returning Students)230,00020,000250,000

JUPEB programme fees

The JUPEB programme fees give updated fee information to prospective JUPEB students for varying JUPEB programmes at JABU. Below is an overview of the applicable fees.

Type of programmeTuition fees
Science-based programmes ₦350,000
Non-science-based programmes₦325,000

Postgraduate programmes fees

Here are the payable postgraduate fees for scholars at Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

ProgrammeTuition fees (₦)Other fees (₦)Total (₦)
MSc/MBA NonResidential750,000120,000870,000
MSc/MBAResidential850,000120,000970,000
MSc(Sciences &Architecture) NonResidential800,000120,000920,000
MSc(Sciences &Architecture)Residential900,000120,0001,020,000
MA ReligiousStudies NonResidential505,00080,000585,000
MA NonResidential750,000120,000870,000
MA Residential850,000120,000970,000
PGD500,000120,000620,000
MPhil530,000180,000710,000
PhD1,770,000180,0001,950,000
LLM1,300,000120,0001,420,000
PhD (LAW)2,100,000180,0002,280,000

How much is nursing at Joseph Ayo Babalola University?

The nursing fees varied depending on the level of study. Below is a breakdown of the fees payable at all levels.

Level/fee typeTotal fees payable
Total regular programme fees₦1,510,000
200 and 300 direct entry-level fees₦1,400,000
300 level & 400 level₦990,000
500 level ₦890,000

Which state is Joseph Ayo Babalola University?

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is located in Osun State, Nigeria, along the Ilesa-Akure Road in Ikeji-Arakeji.

Does JABU University offer nursing?

Yes, the private university offers nursing at the undergraduate level.

The Joseph Ayo Babalola University courses and fees provide a comprehensive overview of the academic programmes and associated costs for prospective students. With competitive tuition fees, the university ensures affordability while maintaining academic excellence.

Legit.ng recently published Federal Polytechnic Offa courses, admission and requirements. Federal Polytechnic Offa is one of the top tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It was established in 1992 by the then-Military President Ibrahim Babangida.

Offa Polytechnic offers various higher diplomas, national higher diplomas and degree courses. Read on to discover the courses available and the admission criteria at Federal Polytechnic Offa.

Source: Legit.ng

