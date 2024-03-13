More details have emerged online about Yul Edochie’s divorce drama with his estranged wife, May Edochie

A chat leaked on social media of the actor showing remorse and pleading with his wife after his mistress Judy Austin had a child for him

The content of the leaked conversation sent social media into a frenzy with many netizens dropping hot takes on the matter

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s troubled marriage with his estranged wife, May, is once again in the news after more details emerged online.

The movie star who has been known to present a tough front on social media with his ‘second wife’, Judy Austin, has now left netizens taunting him after his chat with May leaked online.

Secret chat between Yul Edochie and May leaks online. Photos: @yuledochie, @judyaustin1, @mayyuledochie

In a post shared on Instagram by May’s legal team, Due Process Advocates (DPA), Yul Edochie was exposed to have been pleading with his first wife after cheating on her with Judy Austin.

In the leaked conversation, Yul appeared to be coming out clean to May after she discovered that he had welcomed a child with his actress colleague, Judy.

The Edochie last-born son confessed to May that he had been dating Judy for five years and that he had tried to leave her on several occasions but was not successful.

In the message, Yul added that he loved May Edochie very much as he pleaded with her not to leave him. He also said that he never planned to break his home or replace his first wife with Judy because he loves May so much and wouldn’t know what would become of his life if she left him.

In the chat, Yul admitted that Judy had a child for him who was two weeks old at the time. See the screenshot of the exposed conversation below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s chat with May leaks online

Following the leaked chat of Yul pleading with his first wife May, many netizens were excited by the development and shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

Cakesbyvelvi_festac_lagos:

“Azumili ji akataka ofor. Forming gra gra on social media but begging behind the scenes.”

Jatturodneykay:

“U could tell that Judy did something with Yul to hold him there by trying forcefully to break that man’s home.”

_maame_efua_xx:

“We pray nothing happens to May and the rest of the kids cuz at this point am even scared. God protect those precious ones.”

vickywoart:

“Wow! No more hiding him since he wants to prove to the public that he found so called fake love with Delilah Judy.”

xrisdanielz:

“Okonkwo,the Idiomatic teacher,Your son don go carry married women oh!! What advice will you give to us again. ? Yul has truly failed his family.”

blissfulmarieangie:

“I realized ‘I couldn’t leave her’ stay there and sign divorce Biko. Wetin she give you chop no Dey expire??? Stay there and sign divorce.”

dr_uche_beauty:

“Mr Obasi was right YUL EDOCHE was gbenching his wife. What will Pete EDOCHE say now knowing his own has committed sacrilege .”

Princesswhite__:

“Yul is the most confused man I have ever heard off! This is complete Madness!!!!”

lamosivibes:

“Judy must have done something to that man.”

How Yul Edochie denied marriage to Judy Austin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie reportedly denied being married to Judy Austin.

According to reports, May Edochie’s estranged husband shut down claims of any legally binding union between him and Judy.

Not stopping there, he allegedly claimed that all that bound them together was skitmaking.

