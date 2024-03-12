Popular Nigerian singer Portable’s housewife, Bewaji, has reacted to rumours of her being a victim of domestic violence

It all started when a troll reacted to Bewaji’s sweet 30th birthday message to Portable, claiming she continues to endure his violence

The singer’s wife reacted to the rumour of Portable beating her up and gave her reasons for still being in the marriage

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable’s housewife, Bewaji, has now caused a stir over her reaction to rumours of her suffering domestic violence in her marriage.

On March 12, 2024, Portable turned the milestone age of 30 and Bewaji celebrated him with a loving message on social media.

Portable's wife Bewaji reacts to claims that he beats her up. Photos: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

However, the joy was dampened when a troll took to Bewaji’s comment section to claim that Portable beats her up but she has chosen to stay in the marriage.

The troll wrote:

“Amazing nd he dey give you serious beating anyways long life to him .”

Portable’s wife Bewaji reacts

It didn’t take long after the troll dropped the domestic violence claim on Bewaji’s post that the young mother fired back.

In her response to the troll, Bewaji challenged them to use their real page to drop their comment. Not stopping there, she also asked the troll to spill what goes on in their marriage.

According to Portable’s wife, she is still in the singer’s house till date because of her children because she doesn’t want to be having multiple kids for multiple fathers.

Bewaji also added that she is willing to take anything in Portable’s house because she’s protecting the future of her children.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Netizens react as Portable’s wife reacts to domestic violence rumours

Bewaji’s reaction to claims of being battered by Portable caused a big buzz online. Many netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

certifiedmichael:

“Choosing Domestic Violence Over Safety Oshey Real Housewife Of Sango.”

_mzvalentino:

“See as this one admit say them dey beat her school isn’t a scam by the way, I had headache reading this.”

faxttalk:

“So she just admitted to the rumour? Meanwhile Ashabi will never accept domestic violence .. who is better between Bewaji and Ashabi?”

evesoal:

“Insecure women are more than women with confidence in Nigeria, she thinks she is better than a single mother what a joke.”

naturapimp:

“If you mistakenly die you will still leave your children.”

olori_laafinmikky:

“There is obviously truth in that allegation.”

Faderera001:

“She is razz and her English is wack...until portable kill you one day eran iya, I don't want to hear justice for kini kan o.”

theariesbeauty_brush:

“That’s the orientation they gave her…..they gave some mothers then too…dear ladies born what you can care for and make sure you have something doing for yourself no matter how little be pampered and chop your husband money but my dear have a thing to your own name too….saves lots of these ‘children tomorrow’ shiity talks.”

Portable brags about his new status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post Portable shared on his page where he bragged about his music career taking a new turn.

He shared these comments hours after his new single with Skepta dropped, and it went viral.

In his viral post, Portable emphasized how vital God is in his life for helping him achieve things he never thought possible.

Source: Legit.ng