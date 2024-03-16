David Oyekanmi, husband of a former Big Brother Naija housemate Queen Atang has encouraged her to stay focused as they got married

The couple have been trending for weeks alongside Queen's baby father and skit maker Lord Lamba

There have been allegations that Lord Lamba wants to fight for the custody of their child and it is a cause of worry for Queen

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Queen Atang has gotten the support of her husband David Oyekanmi as they were joined together legally on Saturday, March 16.

Netizens blush as Queen and David get married. Image credit: @iam_kingdavid/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the groom, he was seen with his bride as they prepared for her special day. She was focused on her phone and he walked past her.

When he noticed she wasn't following him, he went backward to hold her hands. They had a dress transformation in the video as they adorned their classy attire for their court wedding.

Recall that Queen has a child for skit maker Lord Lamba, who shared pictures of their child for the first time after she announced her engagement to David. There are allegations that the funnyman is fighting for custody of his child.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

David captioned the video of himself and his bride on Instagram:

"My beautiful bride, don't be distracted. Let's seal it legally. I love you."

Check out the video of David and Queen as they prepare to wed legally below:

Netizens react

Several internet users have reacted to David's words of encouragement for his wife. See some of the comments below:

@abdulafeez_kukoyi:

"I hope you don't disappoint this guy for going all out for you. Congratulations."

@xinatt_music:

"Let love lead but hold cutlass just incase. Congratulations to both of them."

@kingysg_official:

"Jejely waiting to see after 5years..... cos this journey is not all about I love u u love me o."

@exquisite_nasa:

"Marriage that effortlessly broke the internet without being forced to trend. Nobody should harass me, I’m not feeling fine."

@bellz_anne_:

"Effortlessly doing d best I’m so happy for her union, I havve never been this happy for any union in my life, It’s d effortless prefect union and shege showing for me."

@affordableslingerie:

"So sweet to watch. We cover this marriage with the blood of Jesus."

@mukkyshairworld:

"You people should check on “Papa Ada Nnewi”."

@teezmolly:

"And he fine pass Lamba too, tall and handsome."

@amyshine0:

"Stop dating children! Some men are kids. Glad you left that child."

Queen shares her marriage dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Queen Mercy Atang is excited about her introduction ceremony in Akwa Ibom.

She showed off her outfit for the occasion, noting that she told her fashion designer to give her something befitting a queen, and she delivered.

Several of her fans were excited for her, and they informed her that she deserved the best as she began her marital journey.

Source: Legit.ng