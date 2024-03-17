Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has made a social media move as his baby mama, Queen, got married

The socialite took to his Instagram stories to share some posts that drew the attention of many Nigerians

This is coming after Queen got married to another man, Deji, despite having a one-year-old daughter for him

Nigerian skitmaker Kevin Anagbogu aka Lord Lamba has made an appearance on social media amid his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Queen Mercy Atang’s marriage.

Recall that Queen and her beau, Deji David Oyekanmi, got married legally on Saturday, March 16, 2024, and many netizens were on the lookout for how her baby daddy, Lamba, would react.

Queen's marriage finally triggers online reaction from Lord Lamba. Photos: @queenmercyatang, @lordlamba

Source: Instagram

It didn’t take them long however to see what he was up to. Lord Lamba took to his Instagram stories to show Nigerians what he was doing as Queen tied the knot with another man.

The skitmaker shared a video on his Instagram story of him appearing to be on a flight. He accompanied that with another post where he explained that a new trip was calling.

See his posts below:

Recall that a lot of drama trailed Lord Lamba’s relationship with Queen after he only publicly acknowledged their daughter for the first time after his baby mama announced her engagement to another man.

Reactions to Lord Lamba’s posts as Queen gets married

It did not take long for Lord Lamba’s social media posts to make the rounds online. Many netizens had things to say about what the skitmaker was up to as his baby mama got married to another man.

Read some of their comments below:

veevogee:

“This is what happens wen the person you want to sh@me experience God’s Favor. Queen’s testimony is l0ud.”

thelma____bbyy:

“All I see is a man whose ego is bruised!! And a lot of men will experience this.”

ladyque_1:

“If you like take a trip to pluto, we still have a wedding to plan.”

Cyril_unusual:

“Low key this marriage dey pain this guy o .”

Official_cravy007:

“lol the fact you all think this guy send Queen they funny me, with the millions of beautiful girls in this world way Queen no even reach their Yarsh lamba has the money and fame and can get a beautiful woman out there anytime he’s ready.”

Chigirl__onyin:

“Una dey find this guy trouble I feel his pain dude is pained .”

nene_george:

“Now he’s really acting pressed. I thought he was so unbothered and wanted to have only an established relationship with his daughter? They made me think say na just 2 mins relationship they had that resulted to a baby. Uncle, please stop making it look so obvious that you’re bothered .”

Super.cheek:

“When God prepares a table before you, in he presence of your enemy, na them go Dey spend money to kill depression .”

How Lord Lamba's daughter called me 'dada' - Queen's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Queen ’s husband, Deji opened up on his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

A video from their court wedding that went viral was the moment Queen’s husband took to the stage to give a speech and he spoke on the bond he shared with Lord Lamba’s daughter.

According to the groom, they bonded so well that the little girl called him ‘dada’ first.

Source: Legit.ng