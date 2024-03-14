A lady known as Barrister Rita has blamed Queen Mercy Atang's husband, King David, for choosing her as his life partner

Queen and King David had their traditional marriage in Akwa Ibom on Tuesday and a video of the ceremony surfaced on social media

In a video Rita made, she noted that Lord Lamba was not the loser as most believe but King David was the loser as he is a weak

More social users have continued to give their two cents about BBNaija's Queen Mercy and her love story. A lady known as barrister Rita has made a video to share her view about Queen's husband's decision to settle down with her despite having a baby for another man.

Legit.ng had reported that Queen and King David had their traditional wedding on Tuesday in a lavish ceremony and videos of the event were sighted online.

In a new development, Rita opined that King David was the loser and not Lord Lamba as most people think.

Lady says BBNaija's Queen Atang is the loser. Photo credit @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Lady says Queen's hubby is weak

In the video, she noted that King David was a weak man with a scarcity mentality. She also noted that King David was using Queen Mercy to chase clout and gain popularity.

Rita also stated that King David shouldn't have thanked Queen for choosing him, She also said that Lord Lamba didn't see her worthy to be made his wife.

Rita advises men

Rita also tried to give the male gender marriage advice, she said that they should stay away from women who are part of infidelity.

She further noted that men should stay away from women who stray away and then come back hoping to be accepted.

Recall that Lord Lamba had taken Queen to court over the custody of his daughter.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to he video made by Rita about Queen Atang. Here are some of the comments below:

@olamat.pash:

"As a man, Any decision wey be say na only Women dey hail and praise you, Omoh."

@ade.xo.xo:

"Unrelated but isn’t that kirikiri uniform?"

@el_qareem:

"Bitter truth."

@ladymay20:

"Since Lamba didn’t want to be with her, she moved on and married someone else that wanted her and all her baggage, Abi e get wetin I dey miss for here?? She didn’t claim the baby belongs to her husband, so why is everybody making her marriage an issue or is it that woman with a child can’t get married? Help me understand exactly what all this bashing is for."

@jewelbaby500:

"I don’t blame people that talk like this I blame bloggers like you that always repost their posts (Mumu post) you didn’t post the sweet videos since morning oo but you run and post this Mumu talk."

@akwa__ugo:

"Ehya , happy marriage life to Queen and her husband."

@shoplush_byyob:

"Madam you need somebody to love you right. You’re suffering from lack of love."

@behavehamid:

"She said noting but the truth."

@opilo113:

"She saying the fact."

@realafolabii:

"Una don Dey mad for this internet…online family meeting on top people family matter….if you no wan get headache, why you deh worry about another person matter."

Queen Mercy Atang unveils fiancé

Legit.ng had reported that Queen Atang had shared the identity of her lover after announcing her engagement.

She shared a series of photos of herself and her man and netizens dug up their old pictures together.

Many fans reacted to the news with excitement.

Source: Legit.ng