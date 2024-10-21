The new minimum wage of N70,000 was arrived at following a series of meetings between the organised labour, private sectors, and federal government representatives who made up the tripartite committee

Legit.ng reports that only Adamawa and Edo states have commenced payment of N70,000 to the least-paid workers in their various states

At least 10 states are currently working closely with the leadership of the labour unions to work out modalities for the payment of the new national minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Makurdi, Benue state - Although many states have concluded talks with organised labour in Nigeria on the amount they will pay as the minimum wage, the rest are yet to finalise the procedure.

In this report, Legit.ng looks at the states that are still working out the modalities of the new deal.

The new minimum wage is viewed as a key step in addressing the rising cost of living and improving the welfare of Nigerian civil servants. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

1) Bauchi

Earlier in October, the Bauchi state government inaugurated a tripartite technical committee tasked with determining the modalities for the payment of the new national minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

The committee includes representatives from the state government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

2) Cross River

In Cross River, Gill Nsabasi, the chief press secretary (CPS), to the governor, Senator Bassey Otu, said the state is still paying the N40,000 the governor announced on May Day 2024.

Vanguard quoted Nsabasi as saying:

“Negotiations are ongoing on the N70,000 agreed by the Federal Government with labour. Once negotiations are concluded, payment of the new minimum wage will be done.”

3) Benue

In Benue state, Governor Hyacinth Alia promised that his administration would pay the N70,000 wage to the state workforce.

He said:

“I understand that things are difficult and the economy is stagnated. With all the plans and arrangements that are in place, things are moving and even our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has increased.

“It is now left to us to block all the loopholes and see how we can cash in to do other things including the payment of salaries. We can pay, I am focused with all my purposes and intentions.’’

4) Akwa Ibom

In September, Akwa Ibom's Governor Umo Eno said that the state government is committed to paying the new minimum wage to civil servants.

Eno said he was waiting for the federal government to release modalities.

The press briefing is part of the events to mark Akwa Ibom’s 37 anniversary.

5) Oyo

In Oyo state, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Seyi Makinde, said:

“The current administration under His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, has not yet decided on the new minimum wage for state workers."

6) Osun

In September, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, said his administration had commenced work on the modalities for the implementation of new minimum wage for government workers in the state.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 14th convocation of Osun State University, held at the main campus of the institution in Osogbo, Adeleke stated that his administration had been supporting various initiatives that would enhance the growth of the institution.

7) Abia

In August, Abia state governor, Alex Otti said his administration is working closely with the leadership of the NLC to work out modalities for the payment of the new national minimum wage.

Governor Otti who stated this during his monthly media chat tagged, “Governor Alex Otti speaks” said that while the state government team works with the NLC on the modalities, the state government still awaits further clarifications from the federal government on the way forward.

8) Enugu

Enugu is among the several states whose governors have raised committees to implement the N70,000 new minimum wage for workers across the country.

Governor Peter Mbah expressed his commitment to workers’ welfare and urged the committee to consult widely with relevant persons, especially in the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

9) Plateau

Without indicating when it would commence, the Plateau state government said it would pay the new minimum wage.

Musa Ashoms, the commissioner for information and communication, said, as quoted by Vanguard:

“Plateau state is having an interface with the unions to look at the reality of our purse so that we do not announce figures for sensationalism. We will announce what we can pay.

“We had a session with the unions recently. Our purse is different from others and we are looking at things holistically.”

10) Imo state

Earlier in October, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state announced his government's readiness towards ensuring prompt implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

The governor held "a productive meeting" with the NLC leadership of the south-east state to draft modalities for the swift implementation of the new national minimum wage for the state workers.

Read more on minimum wage:

Update on commencement of payment of minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other key labour unions, gave all governors in the country an October deadline to implement the new minimum wage.

Reviewing the minimum wage issue on Saturday night, October 19, NLC president, Joe Ajaero, confirmed that the agreement reached between government and labour was that delay in the payment of the new minimum wage should not go beyond October.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng