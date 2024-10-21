More videos from Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi's white 'Heaven on Earth' wedding ceremony have emerged online

A clip from the loved-up event showed the moment the gospel singer was seen consoling his best man as he broke down in tears

The video of the groom and his best man has since stirred reactions with netizens reading meanings to it

Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel and gospel artist Peterson Okopi continue to trends on social media over the moments from their white wedding tagged Heaven on Earth

Recall that the designer and the gospel singer had their traditional wedding on October 15th, 2024.

Several celebrities, including Stan Nze, and Veekee James, among others, were present at the lavish event.

However, a talking point from the wedding was the moment Peterson and Prudent exchanged their marital vows, which was led by Haversters church pastor Bolaji Idowu.

A clip showed Peterson consoling his best man who was unable to hold back the tears as he cried like a baby at the event.

Watch video of Peterson Okopi and his best man below:

What netizens are saying about video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens read diverse meanings to the video while others made bold claims. Read the reactions below:

altruist001:

"This is what true friendship looks like Love and loyalty, right here."

highchart:

"But why man go dey cry? Hope it’s not what I’m thinking oh.

leeymackk:

"Why is the groomsman and the groom be shading tears like this and the Bride is not, it's there something they are not telling us."

SquareM89:

"Heya 😂 His wife just married another wife Life of Gaybriel."

therealdotun:

"Why the best man come dey cry pass the groom? Abi na him be the other lover wey Gistlover talk ni?"

Chimacoeche:

"I never understand why they cry during weddings, I have never seen an Anambra man cry during his wedding but they do well in marriage. I say Anambra man oo (if you understand what I mean)."

partreek911:

"When no be say she Dey collect your man? What do I know?"

Prudent Gabriel, hubby dance romantically

In other news, Prudent tied the nuptial knot with her partner Peterson.

It was a chance for the couple to showcase how much they love themselves and also display their fashion tastes.

They did not disappoint as they created a lovely atmosphere during their wedding in gorgeous traditional outfits.

