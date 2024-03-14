BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang has shared her marriage spotlight with her husband’s handsome brothers to the joy of fans

Taking to her Instagram page, Queen shared more details on her brothers-in-law including their professions and social media handles

Many ladies expressed their joy as Queen disclosed the information online with a number of them showing interest

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang has continued to bask in the joy of her marriage to her beau, Deji David Oyekanmi, on social media.

Recall that the reality TV star recently had her marriage introduction in Akwa Ibom and it was well attended by her husband’s family members including his handsome brothers.

Source: Instagram

Queen also took to her Instagram page to share more details about her cute brothers-in-law with her one-million followers.

The reality show star posted a clip of herself making money rain on her man, Deji David, as his brothers sang her praises.

Queen then accompanied the video with a caption where she opened up about the cushy jobs her husband’s brothers have as well as their Instagram handles.

According to the BBNaija star, one of her handsome brothers-in-law is a lawyer, another is a banker and the third is a marine biologist.

Her caption reads in part:

“Meet my sweet brother in-laws and brothers that God has blessed me with. @femiknows the law himself. My Able lawyer… @darewalker_ My own banker. @tomioyekanmi My own Ichthyologist.”

Queen followed up the information with a note where she expressed her love for the men in her life. In her words:

“The men in my life I love you all so much. I Dey for you all no worry❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ladies storm Queen’s brothers-in-law’s pages

Shortly after Queen shared more details about her husband’s handsome brothers, many ladies took to her comment section to show their interest. Others went to the men’s pages to see things for themselves.

Read some of their comments below:

j_u_w_o_n_:

“God has given you the right to bragggg , please Bragg and press necks … it’s their occupation for me your home shall be among the best. Congratulations queen.”

Inemesit_official:

“Your brother in laws Dey enter my eyes o are they single?”

ikgladys_:

“@darewalker_ how are you? Are you single? My sister said I should ask you .”

suleiman198ab:

“Ha u even have lawyers as inlaw it is finished for them .”

queen_esq:

“Press their neck with your squad.”

officialpempem:

“All this husband friends are men oooo them no be boys fine fine men chaiii this marriage too sweet me ❤️.”

realannasmile:

“If one among them want a wife I'm here Aunt @queenmercyatang ❤️ indeed you're Blessed with this family the love is real ❤️ God Bless it.”

Quin_hex_ta:

“Pls @queenmercyatang which of this men are single…I don ready to marry .”

Source: Legit.ng