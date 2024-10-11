Video of Oloba Salo Battling for Life Emerges, Eye Witness Gives Account of How He Was Shot
- An eyewitness has shared how Oloba Salo was shot by some men who were armed with guns
- In a video that surfaced online, he was struggling for life in the hospital as the audio of the woman who saw what happened played
- The clip generated reactions from fans who shared their opinion about the situation and the victim
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A video of TikToker, Olesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, popularly known as Oloba Salo, has emerged online as he battled for his life in the hospital.
Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had been shot in the leg and was in the hospital trying to get treatment.
In another video, an eyewitness, who was present at the scene when the ugly incident occurred, narrated what actually happened.
According to the woman, it was not a case of robbery but that of assassins. She claimed that some armed men came down from a bike and stopped his Mercedes-Benz.
They forced the door of the car opened and shot at him. The woman also alleged that the people she saw were not robbers, as they didn't take anything after shooting Oloba Salo.
The woman also claimed that people, who came to the scene to help Oloba Salo were the ones who stole from him.
Video of Oloba Salo in hospital
In the recording, a man who claimed to be Oloba Salo's brother was seen in the hospital trying to stop people from making a video.
The clip showed the moment nurses surrounded Salo's bed and were attending to him before the camera was hurriedly taken away.
In the caption of the post, it was said that the bullet had affected his kidney and pelvic.
Recall that Oloba Salo had once cried out that area boys had taken his car and money away on Lagos Island
Peller shares more details about Oloba Salo, says he may not walk again: "His situation is very bad"
See the video here:
What fans said about the video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:
@stiffphyn:
"You no fit even speak the yoruba well of na English nko."
@samzy_soprano:
"Like you don’t know pillet spread and some might highly the kidney and pelvic too."
@special_ardewestern:
"Which one be say he affect liver and kidney again Omo unah don start again ooo."
@emmy_mulahmindset:
"Bro anybody wey dey on bike wey try harm me when I dey inside jalab go first me die ooo walai."
@makanjuola3520:
"Una no see video do."
@wisdom____231:
"So we get hit man for this country, it’s well. I pay make he get better, make una day watch your mouth."
@kelly_diceling:
"Thought this guy got a visa to Canada, so why is he still in Nigeria na."
@coolkatzmiczy:
"Nah so them go kill person before he die, which be say he affect him kidney, all this blogger go just dey post anyhow."
Popular Nigerian Tiktoker Oloba Salo reportedly shot in the leg, video of him in hospital goes viral
Oloba Salo loses car to fire incident
Legit.ng had reported that the popular TikToker had lost his expensive car to a fire accident that happened while he was travelling.
He was on his way to Lagos when the unfortunate incident happened, and he was seen crying by the roadside.
The social media influencer called on his fans to help him while the remains of the car was seen in flames
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng