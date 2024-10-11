An eyewitness has shared how Oloba Salo was shot by some men who were armed with guns

In a video that surfaced online, he was struggling for life in the hospital as the audio of the woman who saw what happened played

The clip generated reactions from fans who shared their opinion about the situation and the victim

A video of TikToker, Olesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, popularly known as Oloba Salo, has emerged online as he battled for his life in the hospital.

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had been shot in the leg and was in the hospital trying to get treatment.

In another video, an eyewitness, who was present at the scene when the ugly incident occurred, narrated what actually happened.

According to the woman, it was not a case of robbery but that of assassins. She claimed that some armed men came down from a bike and stopped his Mercedes-Benz.

They forced the door of the car opened and shot at him. The woman also alleged that the people she saw were not robbers, as they didn't take anything after shooting Oloba Salo.

The woman also claimed that people, who came to the scene to help Oloba Salo were the ones who stole from him.

Video of Oloba Salo in hospital

In the recording, a man who claimed to be Oloba Salo's brother was seen in the hospital trying to stop people from making a video.

The clip showed the moment nurses surrounded Salo's bed and were attending to him before the camera was hurriedly taken away.

In the caption of the post, it was said that the bullet had affected his kidney and pelvic.

Recall that Oloba Salo had once cried out that area boys had taken his car and money away on Lagos Island

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@stiffphyn:

"You no fit even speak the yoruba well of na English nko."

@samzy_soprano:

"Like you don’t know pillet spread and some might highly the kidney and pelvic too."

@special_ardewestern:

"Which one be say he affect liver and kidney again Omo unah don start again ooo."

@emmy_mulahmindset:

"Bro anybody wey dey on bike wey try harm me when I dey inside jalab go first me die ooo walai."

@makanjuola3520:

"Una no see video do."

@wisdom____231:

"So we get hit man for this country, it’s well. I pay make he get better, make una day watch your mouth."

@kelly_diceling:

"Thought this guy got a visa to Canada, so why is he still in Nigeria na."

@coolkatzmiczy:

"Nah so them go kill person before he die, which be say he affect him kidney, all this blogger go just dey post anyhow."

Oloba Salo loses car to fire incident

Legit.ng had reported that the popular TikToker had lost his expensive car to a fire accident that happened while he was travelling.

He was on his way to Lagos when the unfortunate incident happened, and he was seen crying by the roadside.

The social media influencer called on his fans to help him while the remains of the car was seen in flames

