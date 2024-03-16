Popular Nigerian singer Solid Star is back in the news after his health struggles following his usage of hard substance

During a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, the music star narrated how he got involved with using hard substances

The video snippet of Solid Star speaking about his problems moved a lot of netizens

Talented Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo, aka Solid Star, has opened up on his problems with hard substances.

The Omotena crooner, who caused alarm on social media over claims of him being mentally ill, was a guest on the popular The Honest Bunch podcast.

A video snippet from the podcast went viral, and it showed Solid Star telling Nedu and the other show hosts how he got into the world of hard substances.

According to the music star, he got introduced to ‘Ice’ by some young chaps in 2021. He explained that the substance had a terrible effect on him.

Solid Star explained that sometimes, after using the hard substance, he will start to feel like a king with a voice telling him not to pay for things. Not stopping there, the music star recounted how he once trekked from Awoyaya, a part of Lagos mainland, to the Oriental Hotel on the island, a journey that would have taken him several hours.

In his words:

“A lot of things happened to me o, young boys come introduce me to this substance, Ice, this was three years back. This thing really do bad, asin the thing affect me a lot. This substance now, sometimes the thing go tell me say ‘you’re a king, you’re this, you’re that.’ E go tell me say I don be king, make I no dey pay stuff. Can you imagine say I waka from Awoyaya to Oriental Hotel!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Solid Star speaks on substance abuse

Solid Star’s disclosure about getting hooked on hard substances since 2021 sparked a series of reactions on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Ras_pisces101:

“Lol you chose to take inside and it showed U pepper. Play with your mental state and find out.”

chinaechere:

“Thank God for him. He looks so different.”

teesauce:

“As old as you are, people that are younger than you introduce druggs to you. You are not making any sense.”

thestudentconnectv:

“Solid star was one of the most talented and underrated artist back then. I pray he bounces back cus he's really good.”

Victor_simbad:

“Awoyaya to Oriental Hotel = 7hours by leg. You be king my brother.”

eco.mohh:

“The guy still needs medical attention if you check him well..... This is not the solidstar we used to know... May God help him to get back to his fit AMEN.”

fredmonie:

“I’m glad he’s getting better. The last video of him that I saw was heart breaking, he was walking on the street with no shoes and on singlet.”

st__blackson:

“Oga nobody introduced you to any substance. ”

able_abby:

“If you know Awoyaya and you know Oriental hotel.. You will understand how bad it must have been. God forbid bad thing.”

vheeny_:

“Awoyaya to oriental now he can tell burna he don waka many kilometers.”

Ben_cater:

“No matter wat u take never take ice,i kw of someone dat was a millionaire n dat dr*g brought him down to begging and eventually affected his brain.....stay out of dr*g people especially ice pls...... everything he said is true,my friend friend started hearing tins thinking he was been pursued by a spirit or something.”

Mrlukeson:

“Na so kings dey waka nah Thank God you’re alive telling the story yourself. A lot of people I know aren’t as lucky as you.”

How Tonto Dikeh tried to help Solid Star

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted with concern to the news of Solid Star's alleged mental illness.

Legit.ng had reported that Solid Star’s brother had taken to social media to tell the public of the music star’s health struggles while also calling for help.

Tonto showed readiness to be there for the singer, going by her Instagram post. The mum of one shared a message online asking how to get through to Solid Star’s family or management. According to her, the music star is her ‘street blood’.

