Wizkid and Jada P Announce 1st Daughter With Pink-Themed Baby Shower: “We Are Getting a Star Girl”
Celebrities

by  Taiwo Owolawi 2 min read
  • Nigerian singer Wikzid and his partner Jada P have revealed on social media that they are expecting their first daughter
  • Just recently, a series of videos were posted on social media of Jada P’s pink-themed baby shower with her friends
  • The heartwarming display drew a series of reactions from fans who called the baby girl the return of Wizkid’s late mum

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid and his partner Jada Pollock are getting set to welcome their first daughter together.

Recall that the 34-year-old Grammy-winning musician has four sons from three different women, including Jada P. However, a baby girl will soon join Wizkid’s list of kids.

Jada P recently took to social media to share heartwarming snaps from her pink-themed birthday party and baby shower. As Wizkid’s bae turned a new age, she also celebrated the near arrival of their first baby girl.

Wizkid and Jada P expecting their first daughter, host pink-themed baby shower.
Fans react to Wizkid and Jada expecting their first daughter. Photos: @jada_p
Source: Instagram

The videos from the event showed pink-themed decor, with Wizkid’s partner and her friends all dressed in pink for the occasion.

See the snaps below:

Fans react to videos from Jada P’s baby shower

The photos and videos from Jada P’s pink-themed baby shower had fans wondering if she was truly having a baby girl. Others celebrated Wizkid and his partner. Read some of their comments below:

Only1emizo:

“We getting a star girl!😁.”

fo_lasayo:

“Our princess😍😍Morayo is back 🥳🥳.”

If.eanyi5465:

“Baby girl please God ❤️.”

Remzy_baby:

“Wow ❤️we are getting a star girl ❤️.”

luisogbemi:

“Morayo has come back to life.”

acklineyeni:

“Why is everything pink? Do we finally have a stargirl?”

That_unknown001:

“Our princess on the way 👏.”

beni_elohim007:

“I can tell it’s a girl this time …. No wonder baba dey do anyhow online 😂😂.”

Babyabee:

“Awww… really sweet, esp after he lost his mom, he finally has a girl. God is not sleeping 🙌🙌🙌.”

Beau_diamond:

“Mama Wiz is back 💗.”

Vivikeys4:

“We welcome you “morayo”😍.”

teeto__olayeni:

“MORAYO is here!!!😍😍😍😍.”

ayob_ee:

“Star girl about to be birthed 👏👏👏”

kao_couturesfabrics:

“Morayo omo alayo❤️.”

Wizkid’s Jada P shares inspirational quote

The superstar's baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, gave a TED talk.

In a concise post shared on Elon Musk’s X, the mum of two spoke on the powerful influence our thoughts have on our lives.

She further pointed out that the way we think shapes who we are and how we feel; however, many read different meanings to it, as it showed in their reactions.

