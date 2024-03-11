Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has made headlines over her recent visit to a market while rocking a disguise

In a video that was posted online, the billionaire’s wife was seen rocking a black Niqab as she stormed the market with her security detail

An excited crowd later gathered after discovering who was underneath the veil and the video raised interesting reactions

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has drawn the attention of many for the umpteenth time on social media over her outfit to the market during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the billionaire’s wife shared a video of herself storming a popular market in Abuja with her security detail. However, what caught the attention of many was what she was wearing.

Video of Regina Daniels covered up from head to toe in Muslim outfit during Ramadan trends. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina was decked head to toe in a black Niqab, an outfit known to be worn by Muslim women that covers every part of their body apart from their eyes.

The actress seemed to rock this disguise to avoid being noticed at the market and all seemed to be going well till another part of the video showed a large crowd surrounding her and making her remove her face covering.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Regina was all smiles as she indulged the people at the market and went around trying some of their items and patronising them.

The billionaire’s wife then took to the caption of the video to explain that the experience was an exciting one. She also wished her Muslim fans well during the holy month of Ramadan.

In her words:

“I had a really good time at the market .. the plan was not to be recognized but I dunno how they ganged up on me and made me take out my veil ... Afterwards, I enjoyed myself. Happy Ramadan to my Muslim fam ❤️”

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Regina Daniels’ outfit to market

The video of Regina Daniels’ disguise to the market during Ramadan raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians. A number of them were entertained by the display. Read some of their reactions below:

mercyjohnsonokojie:

“❤️My own❤️”

Hawau534:

“Thanks happy Ramadan,the ijab suit you more.i pray your accept Islam one day and follow your hubby's religion he'll love you more don't you see mercy aigbe.”

Lingeriebytemmy:

“When you sef carried police to the market,why won’t they be curious to know who’s under the veil.”

Priceless_lisa4lyf;

“Ned go become governor of delta state soon because of his wife. So nice of her.”

liliamary:

“Awww they were happy where they see your face .”

tohanie__:

“There is no way they won't recognize your voice .”

peckshairsmith_:

“You are so humble… I love you so much for that.”

Omatana_cares:

“Celebrities life no easy oo chai. She the way she was moving in disguise freely, but the moment she unveils herself wow crowd. .”

kemmie.a:

“This is so good of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I smiled all through watching the video.”

felixisiekwene:

“If you are big. You are big REGINA DANIEL is big ❤️❤️.”

Juicyluxury_collections:

“So beautiful to watch.”

iprofilecreationz:

“I love the joy that revolves around her. The market people felt joy seeing her and being around her too .”

Regina Daniels adorns Muslim outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina showed off what she looked like when she dressed up as a Muslim.

She adorned a pink hijab on a long pink flowy gown, looking beautiful and colourful.

Her fans were impressed, as they gave different opinions about her look and hailed her beauty.

Source: Legit.ng