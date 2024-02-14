In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Legit.ng takes its readers through the beautiful, inspiring stories of intertribal relationships and marriages in the Nigerian entertainment world

A number of famous Nigerian celebrities have married from various tribes, demonstrating the romantic charm in our culture

From Davido and Chioma, Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie, BBNaija Sheggz, and Bella, intertribal relationships are a thing of pride

Another Valentine's Day is upon us as Legit.ng finds special ways to celebrate this colourful day of love.

They say love knows no limits when two hearts agree to be one. Some famous Nigerians have followed such trail, finding love outside of their tribes and building beautiful homes for their posterity.

As the whole world celebrates love in one form or another today, Legit.ng honours celebrities who broke the barriers of tribalism

Multi-award-winning singer Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

Nigerian Afrobeats star Peter Okoye, a member of the musical duo Psquare, is from Anambra and is married to his beautiful Lola Omotayo, a native of Ondo State.

They exchanged marriage vows in 2013. And are blessed with two kids: a daughter named Aliona and a son named Cameron.

The relationship, similar to numerous others, encountered its share of controversies; however, much to the elation of many, love triumphed over them all, resulting in a more loving pair.

Nigerian R&B star Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington

Nigerian R&B star turned actor and politician Banky W and his beautiful wife, actress Adesua Etomi, are another lovely intertribal couple.

The Yes/No hitmaker is from Badagry, Nigeria, while the movie star hails from Benin.

After their character in the Nigerian 2016 cinema blockbuster 'The Wedding Party', their love moved on to actualization as they announced their engagement a few months after that and a real-life wedding a year later.

They are well-known for their mutual support and affectionate demeanour, which frequently leaves their fans awestruck.

Nigerian star actress Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson, from Okene, Kogi State, is married to Prince Okojie, a native of Edo State.

The mother of four and her husband met in 2008 while on a flight from France. However, her husband admitted that she had refused to give him her number when he first asked for it.

These two individuals from distinct communities continue to demonstrate that love transcends tribal boundaries as their love grows.

Legit.ng previously reported ways the Nollywood star solidly supported her man during the 2023 election, where he vied and won the House of Representatives seat for the Esan South-East/Esan North-East Federal Constituency.

Afrobeats legend 2baba and Annie Idibia

Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia and his wife Annie Idibia are another definition of love that knows no bounds.

Despite the controversy and infidelity stories that have surrounded their union, the couple has stuck together to weather the storm. Annie is of Akwa Ibom descent, while her spouse is of the Idoma tribe, situated in the southern region of Benue State, Nigeria.

BBNaija Sheggz and Bella

Former Big Brother Niaja housemates Segun Daniel Olusemo, best known as Sheggz, and Chidimma Okagbue are one of the fans' favourite duo from the reality TV show.

The two lovebirds have continued to strive in their relationship since leaving the Big Brother house.

July this year will be their second anniversary, and Legit.ng will celebrate them on their love journey.

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi are one of those couples that feed the timelines with the smoothness and lustre of intertribal love.

Although many mistake the actress for being Yoruba because of how she embodies their culture perfectly, she is an indigene of Auchi, Edo State, while her beau is from Oyo state.

BBNaija Soma and Angel

The admirable ex-Big Brother Naija housemates are another intertribal couple worthy of mention.

The two lovebirds didn't disappoint shippers while and after their time on the All Stars show, and it has since been a fantastic ride for both of them together.

The beauty influencer recently marked a new age, and it was all shades of love from her man as he celebrated her.

Afrobeats super star Davido and wife Chioma

Nigerian multi-award-winning superstar David Adeleke, best known as Davido, and his lovely Chioma are one of the power couples with inter-trial backgrounds.

The singer from Osun and his woman from Imo State have waxed a strong bond in their marriage despite the challenges and infidelity rumours that have tried to come between them.

Ay Makun and his wife, Mabel Makun

Comedian Ay Makun and his lovely wife, Mabel Makun, are a lovely example of how beautiful an intertribal marriage can be.

The enviable duo has stayed together through thick and thin in their 15 years of marriage.

They both battled the challenges of childbirth for 13 years after the birth of their first child, Michelle, until God blessed them with a second daughter, Ayomide.

Although the comedy maestro's wife recently cried out over the alleged death threats, Legit.ng is yet to uncover the full details of the story.

Actress Stephanie Okereke and Linus Idahosa

Nollywood star Stephanie (previously Okereke) and Linus Idahosa's marriage is another adorable intertribal marriage. Although the two try to live a quiet life off media, but have left a lasting impression in the minds of their fans.

The lovebirds emit royalty in the delightful bond they share. The movie star is from Imo State, and her husband is from Benin.

Celebrity designer Veekee James and her husband James

Nigerian celebrity stylist Veekee James recently got married to her sweetheart James, and her traditional wedding ceremony portrayed the beauty of two cultures meeting together in love and harmony.

The talented stylist is Ibibio, and her man is from Yoruba. Pictures and videos from Veekee's wedding extravaganza buzzed the internet all through last weekend.

