Actress Mercy Johnson is supportive of her husband Prince Odi Okojie's political ambition and they are both working together

The movie star recently shared a video of one of her husband's campaign trips and she accompanied him

Rocking matching shirts for the purpose of Prince Odi's campaign, the actress joined his train as they appealed for votes from market women

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Mercy Johnson 's husband Prince Odi Okojie is very dear to her, and as such, his political ambition is also her concern.

The actress on her Instagram page, shared a video of she and her husband as they visited market women in Esan South-East of Edo state.

Mercy Johnson and her husband campaign together Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Wearing campaign shirts, Mercy and her politician partner walked hand in hand as they shared fliers for women who pledged to vote for him.

Another section of the video showed the couple talking to some men as they took their campaign round two markets.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Prince Odi is vying for a seat at the House of Representatives under the flagship of APC.

'I joined my husband on the campaign trail at Ugboha and Okhuesan Markets, both in Esan South-East. We also made a quick stop at Amendokhian and Angle 80 Markets in Uromi. We reassured the market women of great future ahead, giving them Hope of a better Representation. We are grateful for the Love and support. Vote Prince Odi Okojie, APC candidate House of Representatives, Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency 2023."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mercy's video

danielakpeyi:'

"Congrats and we are proud to see the change we want ❤️❤️"

ucheelendu:

"Well done my sister... congratulations to us in advance ❤️"

topebol:

"With this party? No Love and support anywhere nah you den dey happy for.. Just dey play...Dey play."

chinnyandre:

"Wrong party."

tricia_eseigbe_kerry:

"He has Won already. The Right Man to take Esan North East/Esan South East to the next level. @princeodiokojie one hardworking man that I knoww."

dmoonlove32:

"What I don’t understand is that u people leave in Lagos but u want to represent the people of uromi in House of Representatives, why not move to uromi and leave with them so that u can feel there pain. Or there’s no good candidate in uromi to hold that office."

blessed_m.r_cake_and_event_dec:

"After una win una go forget these women wen dey jump up and down so ......"

adaezeeligwe:

"WRONG Party!!!!"

dr.nedfrancis:

"Why did your husband decide to demarket n devalue himself with a terrible party?"

Fans hail Mercy Johnson’s beautiful family campaign for hubby

Mercy Johnson is sure that her husband Prince Odi Okojie whom she has been married to for 11 years has what it takes to serve his people.

In a video seen on Mercy's page, the mum of four with her hubby and kids rocked matching fits from head to toe.

Campaigning for her man, the actress moved forward and stated her husband's mission, vision and plans for his people.

Source: Legit.ng