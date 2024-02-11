Veekee James has continued to make fashion statements with her much-talked-about wedding for weeks now

She rocked a very long veil for her white wedding on her bridal dress which looked breathtaking

As she walked down the aisle, the veil flowed on the ground and showed off its beauty, and it got many wowed

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, wore a creatively daunting veil as she completed the process of switching from singlehood to being a married lady with her husband, Femi Atere.

Veekee James amazed her fans with her massive wedding veil. Image credit: @veekee_james/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video shared from the wedding, the excited bride was seen walking down the aisle as her guests stood in her honour. Her white wedding dress looked glamorous, snatched her waist perfectly, and formed a flair at her knee area before it flowed to the ground.

Her veil was designed with white flowery embellishments at its edges and it gave her a ravishing look and got many of her guests in attendance awed. Its length was very massive and it was said that the celebrity stylist used about 1000 yards of the material to make her veil.

Check out Veekee's veil in the video below:

Fans gush over Veekee's veil

Several fans of Veekee have expresses amazement at the magnitude of her veil. Check out some of their comments below:

@babylakust:

"Omo she spend money for dis wedding oo hmmm."

@laurettaegboh:

"I noticed one thing about Veekee James outfit. They were 'stylishly simple."

@omacita_:

"It’s how decent and all covered up she was with all of her outfits. Abeg define class and elegance again."

@i.am.ziya_:

"Everything about her wedding is so intentional. All along she knew what she wanted but waited for this moment. I am in love with every single detail of all ceremonies. And i wish them all the very best. And YES, peaceful union does exist as i am an evidence of love and peace."

@ayah_eyo:

"The wind is a paid actor."

@baebygurl15:

"Simplicity is the new luxury. She did not expose any part of her body."

@souvenir_fairy:

"I believe she used this wedding to advertise her craft more.. This is awesome."

@aniferaz:

"Veekee knows how to own her spotlight, very intentional lady."

Veekee spends millions on wedding shoes, bags

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James' wedding had spent a good amount of money to look good for her memorable day.

She spent thousands of dollars on her intro, civil, and traditional wedding shoes, bags, and outfits, which got her fans drooling over her.

When it comes to high taste, Veekee has it, and she flaunted it as she tied the nuptial knot with her partner, Femi

Source: Legit.ng