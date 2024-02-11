More prominent Nigerians have reacted to the death of Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Bank holdings

The latest tribute comes from the Lagos State Governor and Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu, who described the loss as a shock

Herbert Wigwe passed away in the US following a fatal crash of a helicopter conveying him and five others

Nigerians from different walks of life continue to react to the tragic death of Herbert Wigwe, the Group CEO of Access Holding, and five other Nigerians.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wigwe, along with his wife Chizoba, son, and Bimbo Ogunbanjo, lost their lives in a helicopter crash between the California and Nevada border.

Tribues to Herbert Wigwe, others

In his reaction via X (formerly Twitter), the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, called the departed "king of disruptive ideas and visionary".

He wrote:

"Herbert, the king of visionary and disruptive ideas. I’m deeply saddened by the tragic loss of my dear brother and friend, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Doreen, and their beloved son Chizi in a helicopter crash.

Herbert was not just a brother and visionary leader but one of the brightest minds in Africa. His impact on our nation and beyond will be remembered forever. My heart mourns.”

Tony Elumelu tribute

Also, Tony Elumelu took to his official X account to extol the virtues of Herbert Wigwe and Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a message titled Tribute to Great Lights- True Patriots.

His message reads:

"The news of Herbert Wigwe’s and Bimbo Ogunbanjo’s untimely passing is terribly sad and distressing.

"Nigeria, indeed Africa, has lost two of our brightest minds. I admired them both and we all shared the desire to drive Nigeria’s transformation.

"Herbert was an exceptional talent, committed to advancing the banking and financial sector in Nigeria, with Access Holdings. Likewise, Bimbo’s tenure as Group chairman of the NGX group was distinguished by excellence.

"Both will be sorely missed by all. Their leadership and entrepreneurial drive will continue to serve as shining examples to millions of our young people.

"May Bimbo, Herbert, his dear wife, Chizoba, and his son, Chizi, rest in perfect peace. May God give their immediate families strength and grace in this difficult time."

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Femi Otedola paid an emotional farewell to Herbert Wigwe.

In his statement, he also recounted his last meeting with Herbert Wigwe two weeks before his death.

Part of his message reads:

"I will cherish and fondly remember my memories of time spent together with him over the years."

