BBNaija's star Angel Smith shared adorable pictures online to mark her 24th birthday today

The reality star expressed how proud she was of her growth over the past 24 years of her life

Angel Smith's love interest and fellow reality star also left many gushing with the sweet way he celebrated her

It is a moment of celebration for former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith, who turned 24 on Monday, February 13.

As expected, the birthday girl flooded her social media pages with adorable pictures, including a throwback picture of her as a young girl.

Soma pens birthday message to Angel. Credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Angel Smith gushes about her growth

The reality star, in a heartfelt message to herself, expressed how proud she is of her growth.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Angel also appreciated herself for being real, strong and persevering even when she felt uncomfortable in her own skin.

An extract from the reality star's lengthy letter to herself as she turns 24 read:

" I watched you grow into the most remarkable woman, how you managed to change yet stay the same is a mystery to me."

Check out the pictures Angel shared here.

Soma sweetly celebrates Angel Smith at 24

Reality star Soma, whose real name is Somadina Anyama, was not excluded from the celebration.

Soma, who is in a relationship with Angel, gushed about her as he described her as a source of inspiration to many.

He wrote:

"24 years of being on earth, 24 years of learning, 24 years of experiencing life, 24 years of being a warrior princess, 24 years of molding you into the beautiful work of art that you are now, you’re indeed a prized piece and I’m proud of you and proud of how you’ve played the cards dealt you, you’re an inspiration to so many and I pray that 24 is your best year yet, you’re blessed beyond any c*rse, you’re favoured everyday, grace is upon your life forever, happy birthday my baby I love youuuu."

See Soma's post to Angel below:

Reactions trail Soma's birthday message

See some of the comments below:

iamagyiriwaa:

"Happy birthday Angel, we love you."

ayomide_paulinsa:

"Awwwnnnn, Happy birthday Mrs Anyama, Gods goodness, blessings, favour and Grace will forever be with you, Amen."

_datqueenalee:

"Awww not me crying reading this. Happy birthday to your baby!! You two make love look so easy and it is easy when you are loved right. Love you both. Enjoy your day production!!"

BBN's Angel gushes over Soma

Angel Smith, in a previous report via Legit.ng slammed Yoruba men and her past lovers.

In the viral video, Angel compared her past lovers with Soma.

The reality star shared her fulfilment and joy at finally finding true love after several disappointments.

Source: Legit.ng