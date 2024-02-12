President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the Nigerian Super Eagles for their performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

President Tinubu recognised the three-time champions' resilience and grit, urging them not to be dispirited by their loss to Ivory Coast in the final

The President, however, promised to actualise the dreams of those willing to represent the honour of the Nigerian badge in future tournaments

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their determined display in the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Côte d’Ivoire.

He lauded the team, coach, staff, and management for their dedication and perseverance, recognising the challenges they overcame with increasingly impressive performances on their journey to the finals.

President Bola Tinubu said he was proud of the performance of the Super Eagles despite their loss in the final of the 2023 AFCON. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/MB Media

Source: UGC

The President encouraged Nigerians to stay optimistic, highlighting our significant triumph in earning admiration across Africa and the globe through our perseverance, discipline, and resolve on the field.

President Tinubu conveyed this in a statement through his Media and Publicity Special Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale.

He said:

“Let this passing event not dispirit us, but bring us together to work harder. We are a great nation bound as one by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and untiring love.

“To those cherished Nigerian youths expressing their gifts in communities, drawing lines in the sand as they play football in their humble rectangles of play, you can be our heroes tomorrow, do not relent in your pursuit. My administration is here to make dreams come true.”

How Ivory Coast won 2023 AFCON

Ivory Coast clinched a thrilling victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria. Despite William Troost-Ekong's early lead for Nigeria, second-half goals from Franck Kessie and Sébastien Haller turned the tide in favour of the hosts.

This win marks Ivory Coast's third AFCON title, adding to their triumphs in 1992 and 2015.

It's a remarkable turnaround for the Ivorian team, who faced elimination in the group stage and underwent a coaching change with Jean-Louis Gasset's departure.

This victory will be cherished as a memorable moment for the Ivorian fans.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, aiming for their fourth AFCON title, fell short despite their aspirations after previous victories in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

William Troost-Ekong wins Most Valuable player of the tournament

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong received special acknowledgement despite Nigeria's loss in the AFCON final.

Despite the team's defeat to Cote d'Ivoire by two goals to one, Ekong was recognised as the Best Player of the Tournament.

He notably scored Nigeria's lone goal in the final match against Ivory Coast and contributed two crucial goals leading up to the final.

Source: Legit.ng