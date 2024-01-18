Mabel Makun, wife of comedian AY, has raised the alarm about an alleged impending danger to their shared well-being

The beauty influencer voiced her dissatisfaction with ongoing threats and pledged to alert the authorities about the perceived danger

Mabel boldly asserted that if any harm were to befall her, only one individual would be held responsible

Renowned comedian Ayo Makun's wife, Mabel, has spoken out about a supposed danger to her life.

The interior designer posted online that she would be heading to the police because she could no longer take the threats.

Comedian AY's wife Mabel Makun leaves netizens worried. Credit: @realmabelmakun

Source: Instagram

Mabel was clear that the danger she was facing had escalated to a breaking point and that she would be holding someone specifically responsible if anything bad happened to her.

She, however, noted that she was resorting to the police station right away but was yet to reveal who her prime suspect was.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand, and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible. Headed to the police station," she wrote.

"I think I have had enough.

"I have been abused mentally and for way too long and I have had enough."

See her posts below:

More here

Reactions trail Mabel Makun's post

Legit.ng gathered the hot responses below:

lrishpresh:

"Not this quite woman please, zero controversy. Please no gree for anybody this 2024 abeg."

angelic_bride:

"Who dey threaten this quiet woman bikonu?"

ego__oyibo280:

"What’s the need of this post if you can’t mention the person’s name."

owonje1:

"This details is short, are we suppose to subscribe to a YouTube channel for full details."

supermum_neo:

"If her husband didn’t post this, then we know who. God protect Nigerians from Nigerians."

thequeenstelz_:

"My mind dey tell me say this thing na PR stunt for her husband movie wey just drop for netflix today. I might be wrong sha."

queenjane847:

"Madam just take ur problems out of social media them nor go help you, you go regret las las say wetin mk u come social media."

3pplekissmakeovers:

"What a country, now if you love yourself,post any fight or argument you believe could hurt you … this is Nigeria."

AY Makun returns home after fire accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting AY Makun's return to the country after the terrible incident that hit his family while they were in the U.S.

After returning to the country, AY shared a post noting he was now homeless and all he had with him was what he took along when travelling.

AY's famous Lekki mansion was gutted by fire on August 8, 2023. He visited the ruins of the house, sharing a clip of it on his page.

Source: Legit.ng