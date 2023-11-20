Top Nigerian singer Davido’s wife, Chioma, was spotted at her husband’s concert in Atlanta

In a clip going viral online, the singer immediately got off the stage and searched for the mum of his twins

Surrounded by a sea of bodyguards and team members, Davido stretched out his hand as Chioma was led to him

David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma are back to being in the public eye to the excitement of his fans.

The chef, who recently welcomed twins, attended her husband's AWAY concert in Atlanta and had a great time.

A video from the concert, which took place on November 18, saw Davido displaying the utmost affection for his wife.

In the clip sighted online, the Unavailable crooner got off the stage after his electrifying performance and immediately searched for his wife as he exited.

Trapped in a sea of bodyguards and 30BG team members, the singer stretched out his hand and led Chioma out after finally reuniting with her.

Recall that Chef Chi, as she is fondly called, went off the radar for over a year after the loss of their first child, Ifeanyi, in 2022.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's video

The clip got netizens gushing over the singer and his wife. Read some of the comments gathered below:

chyddo:

"That his Wife, what do you expect, that man has millions of option and choose to wife Chioma, you should know the kind of love he has for her. The assurance is inevitable."

verydarkblackman:

"Me sef go soon love oooo."

ezedentertainer1:

"Person carry him wife go work. If work close him for leave him wife dey go house abi."

poshest_hope:

"As it should be!! She’s his better half for a reason."

officiallrosie:

"That’s his wife, so yes he meant to look for her. Love is sweet and beautiful jor. God bless, protect and keep them both together in harmony, endless peace, unbroken bonds of love and friendship, unwavering trust and unending happiness, Amen."

iam_elsyy:

"Davido and Chioma gives us joy always Girl is drama free."

big____vee:

"Na she be d real deal, d rest of him chic na hidden agenda. You can’t come out public na y dem be side chic, Chioma is d main deal."

