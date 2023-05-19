Annie Idibia could not believe her ears when her husband, 2baba, said men would sleep with another woman even though they were married

According to the singer, while a man is thinking with his 'organ', his partner would not matter

Annie was shocked just as much as another lady on the table and asked if 2baba was talking about himself

A viral video of veteran Nigerian singer 2baba and his wife, Annie Idibia, has spurred huge reactions.

In a clip from a reality show, Young, Famous and African, the couple sat at a table with other stars, and the topic seemed to be about infidelity.

Annie Idibia and 2baba spark reactions on social media

Source: Instagram

2baba taking the stage, made it clear that men are wired to cheat, as a man would love a woman dearly, but once his 'organ' decides to think for him, he would go after another woman and sleep with her.

Another lady at the table kicked against the singer's statement as his wife Annie interjected, asking if he was talking generally or about himself.

The mum of two looked shocked and heartbroken as she reacted to her man's statement.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to 2baba's statement about men cheating

symplymillie:

"Most men love making excuses for their shiitty habits. Flip the tables now and you’d see them wailing."

thevc_store:

"Prayers Prayers Sorrows for Annie because ha!"

gabriellefassi:

"Just say you no get self control."

myplantllife:

"A human being can love anybody to death, its a human being's decision to cheat, this can also apply to women. Its not a gender thing. You have to decide to be fully commited, who told you women are not wired like that too?"

_____oyinkansola______:

"Annie looks like she wanna choke him."

afa_beauties:

"Baba is speaking from experience who are we to question that."

tomi__._:

"He’s always embarrassing her bro."

cheeckar:

"Not a single respect for his lawfully wedded wife and mother of his kids seated right next to him."

wumzy_jay:

"And his wife is seated there Annie don see shege all in the name of marriage God abeg."

2baba’s baby mama Pero reveals she’s been married for years as she unveils husband

Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba’s first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, made headlines after she unveiled her new man on social media.

She had earlier unveiled her man online by sharing a loved-up video of them together as she celebrated him on his birthday.

Many fans assumed that he was just her new boyfriend, but she admitted that he was actually her husband.

