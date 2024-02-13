Yetunde Kuti, wife of Nigerian Afrobeat legend Seun Kuti, took netizens on a beautiful journey of their love life

The chef, during a recent interview, revealed that her family kicked against her relationship with the singer

Seun, who was also a guest on the show, revealed the reasons that made him marry his lover after over 20 years of dating

Yetunde Kuti, wife of Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti, shared the romantic story of how she met the singer and the challenges they faced together.

During a recent media chat on TVC, the chef disclosed that her family was uncomfortable with her relationship with the renowned saxophonist.

Seun Kuti’s wife Yetunde recounts how they met. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

She further recounted that when she was introduced to the artist through his cousin, she decided to join his musical group as a dancer because she loved dancing.

Following that, Seun started showing interest in her, even though he had a girlfriend at the time and she too was in a relationship with one of his friends.

But somewhere along the line, they both fell for each other and started dating.

She revealed that her family told her that, like Fela Kuti's 35 wives, Seun Kuti would make her his 35th or 50th wife.

The international artist further revealed the reasons he finally decided to marry his wife, whom he had spent over 20 years dating.

According to Seun, he just had to walk down the aisle with Yutende to solidify his legacy, and for their only child, Adara Anikulapo-Kuti.

Netizens gush over Seun Kuti's marriage

soladavies01:

"his is so beautiful to watch I never knew Seun could be this Sweet GOD continue to Bless your Home Amen."

that.gbogbolowo.chic:

"Love is a beautiful thing may you meet the right person and may you also be a right person."

ladybirdintegrated:

"The interview was dope. I watched it over and over again. Well done."

olumidepriscilla:

"I enjoy the show tooo. It gave the love vibes. Plus the guest wife is very cute."

ojenorelizabeth:

"Beautiful Definition of There's a woman for every man and there's a man for every woman***Love and Light."

andreasikajr:

"Help us bring @iam_emoney1 to educate us on how to remain faithful in marriage despite been a billionaire."

