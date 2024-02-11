Legit.ng took a moment to tackle the showbiz stereotype of rags to riches" stories as it brings you top Nigerian celebrities who were brought in wealth before fame

We celebrate these individuals for using their influence to shape the Nigerian entertainment scene

Most people assume that popular celebrities either came from humble beginnings or overcame significant obstacles to become famous. Due to their privileged backgrounds, several of these famous personalities cannot be said to have started from scratch.

Davido, Falz, DJ Cuppy and others Nigeran celebs from extremely wealthy backgrounds. Credit: @davido, @falzthebahdguy, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Regardless of that, success undeniably comes as a result of their hard work. Join us as we take a look at some of the Nigerian stars who come from super families.

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy – Daughter of Femi Otedola

Known as one of the wealthiest celebrity kids in Nigeria, DJ Cuppy's real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola. She is the second daughter of the Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She earned a bachelor's degree in economics and business from London's Kings College and a master's degree in music business from New York University. Later on, she studied for a master's degree in African studies at the prestigious University of Oxford.

Cuppy rose to prominence In 2014, as the resident DJ at the MTV Africa Music Awards in Durban. She moved on to play at the Tatler and Christie's Art Ball in London and at the Financial Times Business of Luxury Summit in Mexico City.

Afrobeats superstar Davido - Son of Nigerian billionaire Deji Adeleke

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is one of the Nigerian artists widely known for his wealthy background aside from his creative talent.

The Timeless hitmaker comes from the illustrious Adeleke family, which is famous for its many corporations in many economic fields. His father is a wealthy Nigerian businessman and president of Adeleke University. The DMW boss rose to fame after the release of his 2011 hit track Dami Duro off his debut studio album, Omo Baba Olowo.

Multi-talented rapper Neto C - Son of ex-minister of aviation Kema Chikwe

Naetochukwu Chikwe, with the stage name Naeto C, is a Nigerian ace rapper and the son of prominent politician Kema Chikwe, who was once the federal minister of aviation.

In 2008, he released his first studio album, U Know My P. It is still considered one of the most-sold albums in Nigeria.

On November 17, 2020, Naeto C graduated with a Master's of Science in Energy Economics from the University of Dundee, Scotland.

Nigerian singer L.A.X- son of business magnate Taiwo Afolabi

Afrobeats singer Damilola Afolabi, known professionally as L.A.X is the son of Nigerian business magnate and lawyer Taiwo Afolabi. His father is the founder of SIFAX Group, a conglomerate that deals in Maritime, Aviation, Haulage, Hospitality, Financial Services and Oil and Gas.

The singer was formally signed to Wizkd's Starboy Entertainment and broke into the limelight with the release of his song 'Caro', which won him the "Diaspora Artiste of the Year" at the 2014 edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In August 2014, he bagged a master's degree programme from the University of Manchester.

Singer B-Red - son of Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke

Nigerian artist Adebayo Adeleke better known by the stage name B-Red, is primarily known as Davido's cousin.

He is the son of Nigerian politician and businessman Ademola Adeleke, who currently serves as the governor of Osun State.

The billionaire heir gained recognition with a couple of his singles released between 2013 and 2015 and also putting Senegalese star Akon on one of his projects.

Reality TV star Kiddwaya - Son Nigerian billionaire Terry Waya

Big Brother Naija Kiddwaya Terseer is another Nigerian celebrity who shows off his wealthy background on the internet.

He is the son of popular Nigerian industrialist Terry Waya. The reality TV star spent most of his life living in the UK before alternating between London and Nigeria. He has a first degree and a master's from Nottingham Trent University, England.

Rapper Falz – Son of popular human rights activist Femi Falana

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and actor.

Falz was born into the family of renowned lawyers and human rights activists, Funmi and Femi Falana.

He currently owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records. Falz became more well-known after the release of his 2015 hit track Marry Me, featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade.

Actress Rita Dominic- belongs to the royal Nwaturuocha family

Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha is a multi-award-winning Nigerian actress from an affluent background.

She is a member of the Royal Nwaturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State.

Rita’s late parents were health care professionals; her father was a medical doctor, and her mother a nursing officer. She was the last of their four children.

Music producer DJ Xclusive - nephew of Nigerian billionaire Folorunsho Alakija

Ace Nigerian music producer is from the renowned and wealthy family of Alakija.

Born Rotimi Alakija, the music talent was born and bred in the United Kingdom. He is a nephew of the Nigerian billionaire, Folorunsho Alakija.

After completing his secondary education at King's College in Lagos, Nigeria, DJ Xclusive returned to the United Kingdom to pursue his undergraduate degree. In addition to physics and computer science, he also holds a degree in financial computing from Brunel University London.

Xclusive started his professional disc jockey career in 2003 by performing at various nightclubs. In 2010, Rotimi won the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for World Best DJ.

Afrobeats legend D' Banj - comes from a prominent military family

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, best known by his stage name D'banj, is a Nigerian musician, singer, and songwriter.

Kokomaster, as he is fondly called, comes from a well-to-do family; his father was a military officer commanding an artillery regiment.

His late older brother, Femi Oyebanjo, who passed away in an airplane crash when he was seventeen, introduced D'banj to the harmonica, which piqued his interest in music despite his parents' desire that he would follow in his father's footsteps and join the military.

The music entertainer broke into the limelight in 2005 with the release of his album ‘No Long Thing’.

Source: Legit.ng