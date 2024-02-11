A chopper coveying Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holdings, crashed in the United States of America (USA)

The six people on board, which include Wigwe; his wife; son; and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former president of the National Council of the Nigeria Stock Exchange; are all feared dead

Legit.ng reports that days before the fatal accident, Wigwe, a charismatic billionaire, shared messages to Nigerians on his X account on the gift of life

California, USA - A past tweet made by Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Access Bank, has surfaced online.

Wigwe, 57, his wife, and his son are believed to be among the six passengers in a helicopter that crashed in the USA on Saturday, February 10.

Herbert Wigwe is believed to have passed away. Photos credit: @HerbertOWigwe

Herbert Wigwe: Nigerians grieve

It was gathered that the ill-fated Flight N130CZ, operated by Orbic Air LLC, took off from Palm Springs, California, in the night but was last seen near Fort Irwin/Barstow.

Wigwe’s Access Bank is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions.

In a tweet on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on January 29, the banker urged people to live a life of purpose.

He also encouraged kindness and gratitude, two honourable human traits.

His tweet read:

“Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift - a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect.

"Let's honour this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count.

"Let us number our days."

Following the resurgence of the remarkable social media post, several X users shared their thoughts about life, death, and the deceased.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@Myka_veli said:

"Why do people always have this premonition about their death? He actually saw his death coming. Rest In Peace."

Amina Abdullahi commented:

"Life is so finite. May his soul rest in peace."

Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi :

"Just few days ago, this man was with us. Today he is no more. I wanted to send My condolences to his family but his wife died with him. This is heartbreaking."

