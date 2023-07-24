Big Brother Naija stars Bella and Sheggz recently took to social media to announce that their relationship is a year old

In her post, Bella revealed that there are flaws in their relationship but that the love they share is more than enough to make up for them

However, her man noted how happy he was and how committed they were to staying together for the long haul

Big Brother Naija season 7 Lovebirds Bella Okagbue and Sheggz are celebrating their first anniversary on July 24.

Bella posted a stunning portrait of herself with Sheggz, expressing optimism about their future together.

BBNaija Sheggz & Bella celebrate their first anniversary. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

These two found each other on the Big Brother Naija Level Up season from the previous year, where many expected their relationship wouldn't last.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

"One year down, the rest of our lives to go. It has been a long year but we made it through together. Can't wait to see what the future holds for us. Our relationship is not perfect, but the love we have for each other makes up for all the small imperfections. Happy Anniversary, baby."

However, Sheggz dropped a cryptic message to haters who doubted the longevity of their relationship.

Sharing a picture of both of them, he wrote:

"AGAINST ALL ODDS! BIG SHEGGZ X BIG BELLA. I hate to say it but I told y'all… you just didn't listen 1 year down.. let's go baby."

BBNaija All Stars Sheggz and Bella's posts spark reactions

The reactions to Bella and Sheggz's first anniversary were filled with wistful appreciation, as many celebrated the duo for sticking with each other regardless of naysayers.

See their reactions below:

@Gviev:

"Congratulations to you both Big Sheggz & Big Bella...my favorite Babies. I join you to thank God for the gift of Love & Fortitude that enabled you both to weather the strongest storms ever in past one year and still going stronger...You made the Difference. ♥️"

@Hey_Jacquiee:

"This is so touching. Imperfection is what makes it beautiful; it's making it through one obstacle at a time and much stronger in love that makes a love story worth sharing. May your love for each other grow deeper, and stronger, and bear positive fruits all around."

@IjeleIjele1:

"Happy one year anniversary my babies wish u both forever to com am just crying cos I cnt believe is one year already."

@iamvirtu0us:

"May you be bound together by unending love, protected from attacks and breakdowns & be favoured before God and man. Congratulation."

@gafrimpong34:

"I'm not even crying . I just thank God for how far he has brought you and I pray he continues this journey with you. Congratulations Biggest Shella."

@wrherg:

"I think people can learn a thing or two from Sheggz and Bella's relationship, tbh."

Sheggz opens up on how Bella refused to sleepover at his place

Bella and Sheggz, who found love during their stay in the Big Brother house, managed to keep their relationship after the show.

In a live chat with fans, Sheggz spoke about renting an apartment in Ikoyi after he learned from Phyna that Bella's residence was located there.

He also spoke about how he and a vendor planned a surprise for Bella in October 2022 and kept it all a secret. Sheggz, who is also a footballer, revealed how Bella refused to sleep over at his place because she was still scared of her mum.

