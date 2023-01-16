Well-known Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun (AY) and his wife Mabel celebrate their daughter’s first birthday

The celebrity couple took to their separate social media accounts to show gratitude to their maker for his blessing

Fans and colleagues gushed over the beautiful pictures of the comedian’s daughter shared on Instagram as they sent in their birthday wishes

Nigerian popular comedian AY Makun and his beautiful entrepreneur wife Mabel Makun celebrate their daughter’s first baby with heartwarming prayers.

The couple took to their individual social media pages to share adorable pictures of their little angel as she marks one year on January 16.

Comedian AY and wife Mabel celebrate daughter's first birthday Credit: @realmabelmakun

The comedian expressed happiness for God’s blessings in their lives as he celebrated his daughter’s first birthday. He went on to desire a life of happiness for his little angel.

In AY’s words:

"It’s been a whole year since we were blessed with our long-awaited beautiful baby girl Adele Ayomide Makun. We count those blessings of God's precious gift to us every day. Enjoy your special day, Daddy's princess. You deserve a lifetime of happiness. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AYOMIDE."

The fashion entrepreneur also thanked God for his steadfastness and stated that she will remain forever grateful for his goodness.

In her words:

"He is God almighty,worthy of all the glory and honor. Thank you father for all your goodness in my life. I will remember all your good deeds and will remain thankful for the rest of my life "

See Ay Makun’s post

See Mabel’s post

Fans and colleagues join Ay and Mabel to celebrate

lanremakunevents:

"Happy birthday to our joy. may God keep you, bless you more than your parents. u shall be great in all you do."

sneezemankind:

"Happy Birthday little angel.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday beautiful.❤️"

gudugudukiddies:

"Thanks for trusting us boss. "

realangelaokorie:

"Wow Ayomide is already one year Happy Birthday babygirl daddy and mummy loves you so keep growing in wisdom and understanding of the lord Amen."

mayyuledochie:

"Happy birthday cutie! Grow in the light of the Lord. "

gudugudukiddies:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY AYOMIDE!"

