Nigerian veteran actor Osita Oheme buzzed the internet with his appreciation post for Ivory Coast's Elephants

Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations after coming from behind to defeat Nigeria's Super Eagles in the AFCON final

The Nollywood star recognised one of the best players from the opposing team and revealed his plans to hunt him

Nigerian ace actor Osita Oheme, known as Pawpaw, has set out his target against Ivory Coast following Super Eagles' defeat at the 2023 AFCON.

In a concise post, the comic merchant acknowledged the field dexterity of the Ivorian professional footballer, a winger for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Osita Oheme admires Ivory Coast's winger Simon Adingra. Credit: @ositaiheme, @caf_online

Source: Instagram

Adingra won the man-of-the-match award in the team's 2-1 victory over Super Eagles in the 2023 AFCON final.

Despite his injury, Adingra, who was included in the Côte d'Ivoire squad for the tournament, proved it was a brilliant move as he provided their goal assists.

In an Instagram post, Osita shared a picture of the winger. He wrote:

"Find him."

Reactions trail Osita's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

igwechidindu:

"Tactically, Nigeria was so poor, looked lost in the game. Côte D'Ivoire dominated every department of the game right from the start, great in possession, won ball recoveries, controlled the midfield and looked promising in attack. Adingra was a joy to watch, my man of the match. Well deserved win, congratulations to Côte D'Ivoire."

olufunmyy:

"@kingbobsy pls mo aina slander will be tolerated,guy has been playing excellently,the pressure on the defence was too much today,what happened to the midfielder and strikers."

dike_eji_eje_mba:

"Ola Aina played so badly today allowing him to have a field day. Almost as if Aina switched off."

nelson_mandela001:

"Small body big engine."

